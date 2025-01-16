The Timberwolves have been waiting for a long winning streak this season that will put them in a more comfortable position in the NBA Western Conference.
Wolves squirm back into game against Warriors before it gets away at the end
Golden State scored the first 13 points of the game and led by 24, but Minnesota tied it in the fourth quarter.
It hasn’t happened.
On Wednesday night at Target Center, they fell behind Golden State by 24 points in the first quarter and waited for a run that would get them back into the game.
It finally happened. But it wasn’t good enough.
The Timberwolves never led before losing 116-115. Golden State got 31 points from Steph Curry and 24 from Andrew Wiggins to pull off the upset.
A 16-6 run early in the fourth quarter got the Wolves within two at 96-94 with 6:30 minutes remaining; they finally tied the game at 108 with 1:07 left.
But Curry hit a corner three with 47 seconds left for a 111-108 lead. Jaden McDaniels followed with a dunk for the Wolves, but Wiggins knocked down two free throws for a 113-110 edge.
Anthony Edwards missed at the Wolves’ end, but Golden State turned it over on an inbounds play with 15 seconds remaining and Donte DiVincenzo converted a layup to get the Wolves within 113-112 with 11 seconds left.
Warriors guard Gary Payton II was fouled, made one free throw and missed the second, but Wiggins got the rebound, was fouled and hit two for a four-point lead. Edwards’ three at the buzzer made it a one-point game.
DiVincenzo was 6-for-12 from three-point range and scored 28 for the Wolves, as did Edwards.
Golden State scored the first 13 points of the game. The Wolves missed 10 of their first 11 shots and fell behind 34-12 after one quarter as the Warriors hit eight of their first 12 threes. Curry was 4-for-5 on threes and had 12 points.
Edwards hit consecutive threes to start the second quarter as the Wolves mounted a mini-comeback. They got within 10 midway through the quarter, but Golden State led by 55-42 at the break.
The game slowed to a crawl in the third quarter amid a flurry of whistles. The Wolves shot 20 free throws in the quarter and had only two turnovers but were only able to cut the deficit to nine at 87-78.
The Wolves have not had a winning streak of longer than four games this season.
Golden State played without four-time All-Star Draymond Green (illness), former Wolves forward Kyle Anderson (hamstring), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Bradin Podziemski (abdomen).
Turning the corner
The Timberwolves will hit the halfway point of the NBA season on Friday, still struggling at times to establish an identity.
The Wolves had their second-best overall record in 35 seasons when they finished 56-26 in 2023-24; they were 29-11 after 40 games.
This season, they are 21-19 after 40 games in the long adjustment to adding Julius Randle and DiVincenzo … an adjustment that has shown progress now that DiVincenzo is in the starting lineup and Randle has found a niche.
“He’s been filling up the stat sheet, playmaking at a high level, seven or eight assists every night, what we need, playing well off Ant,” coach Chris Finch said of Randle before the game Wednesday. “Much more decisive, a little more burst, definitely playing with force, good to see.”
The team’s bugaboo has been turnovers at inopportune times, and that’s a first-half-of-the-season trend that Finch laments.
“There’s habits in every player that are good or not so good, and some of those are going to end up in turnovers or bad shots or ill-advised plays or however you want to look at it.
“But we just have a lot of egregious [turnovers]. And those we can definitely take out of the game, just by playing a little smarter. We don’t need to always thread the needle, we don’t always need to make these high-risk plays … trying to make a bunch of home run plays. That doesn’t always have to be the case.”
There was an early example Wednesday when Wolves center Rudy Gobert, in the lane, tried a behind-the-back bounce pass to a teammate at the three-point line, only to complete it to someone in the third row.
