Timberwolves, Thunder take different paths to Western Conference finals

While the Wolves roster went through some significant jolts over the last few years and still got here despite that winding road, the Thunder have stayed patient in their rebuild. Prior to that play-in game, they were a franchise who amassed a war chest of draft picks from several teams and developed their young talent. After losing in the second round last season, they made some moves, but nothing that shook up the core of their team or cost them a significant number of picks. They signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and traded Josh Giddey to the Bulls for Alex Caruso. Gilgeous-Alexander kept making leaps into a finalist for MVP, while Williams developed into an All-Star.