Timberwolves, Thunder take different paths to Western Conference finals

This might take some reminding even for those who follow the Timberwolves closely, but two seasons ago, the Wolves and Thunder played in each other in a play-in game for the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs.
The teams took different routes to get to the night, and they have taken different routes since then, but they both wound up in the same place, the 2025 Western Conference finals, which begin in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.
The Wolves won that play-in game 120-95 and went on to face the Nuggets, who won the first-round playoff series in five games on their way to an NBA title.
For the Wolves, that victory represented one of the few good moments in a season that had a lot of drama. The trade for Rudy Gobert happened that previous offseason, and the initial results were not promising.
The fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns was clunky on offense, and the Wolves were in the midst of figuring everything out before Towns injured his calf in late November. When he came back, the Wolves were playing some of their best basketball of the season, and then injuries, both incidental and self-inflicted, cost them a chance at a serious postseason run.
Naz Reid had broken his wrist on a fall in Phoenix in March while Jaden McDaniels broke his hand punching the wall of the tunnel near the Wolves bench on the last day of the regular season. The Wolves lost the first play-in game to the Lakers before returning home to face the Thunder for the final playoff spot.
For the Thunder, that night represented another step in the franchise’s gradual ascension, which has taken a fairly linear path to then and to now. Oklahoma City had traded for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Clippers as part of the Paul George trade in 2019, and Gilgeous-Alexander had emerged as a franchise cornerstone, and that season the Thunder were a surprise fringe playoff team. They were ahead of schedule, and they were going to be a force in years to come. The whole league could see it. That night, the Thunder featured a number of players Wolves fans will become familiar with in this series — Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and a rookie in Jalen Williams.
Since then, both teams have had a lot of success, though in different ways. The Wolves became a defensive force in 2023-24, the Towns-Gobert pairing proved it could work, and they battled the Thunder and Nuggets for the No. 1 seed all season before making the conference finals. Then they made one of the most sigifincant trades of this season in dealing Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, another move that took time to click.