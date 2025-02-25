Timberwolves pull off big comeback, beat Thunder 131-128 in overtime

In the overtime, the Wolves took a 125-124 lead on a pair of McDaniels free throws. After Aaron Wiggins put the Thunder ahead 126-125 on a pair of free throws, Finch went back to Edwards with 1:48 to play. Naz Reid gave the Wolves a lead again with 1:02 to play before Alex Caruso hit to put Oklahoma City back on top. A wild sequence ensued after in which Reid missed, Edwards stole the outlet pass and Reid got the ball back and was fouled with 22.8 left. He put the Wolves ahead 129-128. Edwards then blocked Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. Alexander-Walker then hit two free throws with 6.6 seconds left to put the Wolves up 131-128 and Gilgeous-Alexander missed just before the buzzer.