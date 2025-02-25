OKLAHOMA CITY – Monday was not shaping up to be a thriller.
Timberwolves pull off big comeback, beat Thunder 131-128 in overtime
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaden McDaniels led a fourth-quarter charge to force overtime, and the Wolves pulled off their most dramatic win of the season.
The Timberwolves’ injuries look like they had finally caught up to them against the best team in the Western Conference, and they were down as much as 25 in the second half.
Even coach Chris Finch pulled Anthony Edwards with 3 minutes, 41 seconds to play. But from that moment onward, the Wolves erased all of a 16-point Thunder lead the rest of the fourth quarter and prevailed in overtime for their most dramatic win of the season 131-128.
“We kept fighting,” Finch said. “The team fights, it always has. We don’t always play the prettiest basketball, but it’s been fighting for a long, long time.”
What seemed like a sure lopsided loss turned into a huge comeback for the Wolves in the fourth quarter as they erased what was once a 25-point deficit to tie the score with 11.9 seconds left in regulation. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaden McDaniels led the scoring charge as the Wolves held the Thunder without a point the rest of regulation.
The Wolves had cut the Thunder lead to 121-118 with 51.9 seconds to play, before McDaniels converted a three-point play with 11.9 seconds to play to tie the score at 121-121.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a potential winner for the Thunder, before the Wolves’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a runner as time expired.
In the overtime, the Wolves took a 125-124 lead on a pair of McDaniels free throws. After Aaron Wiggins put the Thunder ahead 126-125 on a pair of free throws, Finch went back to Edwards with 1:48 to play. Naz Reid gave the Wolves a lead again with 1:02 to play before Alex Caruso hit to put Oklahoma City back on top. A wild sequence ensued after in which Reid missed, Edwards stole the outlet pass and Reid got the ball back and was fouled with 22.8 left. He put the Wolves ahead 129-128. Edwards then blocked Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim. Alexander-Walker then hit two free throws with 6.6 seconds left to put the Wolves up 131-128 and Gilgeous-Alexander missed just before the buzzer.
Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 39, 14 of which came at the free-throw line. Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves with 27 while Edwards had 17 points on 5-for-14, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Naz Reid, who was grabbing at his right ankle after tripping late in the third quarter, had 22. He was able to return after the injury scare. Rob Dillingham provided a lift off the bench with 12 while Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 huge points.
“It was clear at times, we were a little empty in the gas tank and couldn’t get anything established but the rhythm of the game changed when those guys brought it up,” Finch said. “Terrence was outstanding, Nickeil was really, really good. Rob was really good tonight, I thought. Those guys.”
OKC leads early
McDaniels steadied the Wolves offense through a slow opening few minutes as McDaniels hit four of his first five shots for nine early points. The Wolves stayed within striking distance after the Thunder built an early lead behind 11 from Gilgeous-Alexander and seven from Jalen Williams,who finished with 27. Both teams shot 50% or better in the first quarter. The Wolves crashed the offensive glass for eight second-chance points in the quarter, and those helped make up for the four turnovers they committed. Oklahoma City led 32-28 after one quarter.
Thunder pull ahead
The Wolves dealt with foul trouble early in the second quarter as Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mike Conley each picked up the third fouls. The Thunder grabbed their largest lead of the night 37-28 as Joe Ingles joined the rotation because of that foul trouble. As Edwards sat his usual stint early in the second quarter, the Thunder pushed that lead into double digits for the first time.
The Wolves committed another three turnovers that enabled the Thunder to make it 48-35 as Chris Finch called timeout at the 5:24 mark. The Thunder were on a 17-7 run.
The Wolves opened 4-for-18 from three-point range in the first half and their defense was a step slow or missed assignments toward the later part of the quarter. Oklahoma city led 64-45 at the half. They kept the lead in the 20s most of the quarter as Gilgeous-Alexander was up to 30 by the end of the third and the Thunder led 102-80.
Injury updates
Jaylen Clark was able to start a night after suffering a scary fall in which he banged his head off the floor at Target Center. Clark avoided concussion protocol and came into the game as questionable because of neck pain. He was in the starting lineup, as he was Sunday night. … Donte DiVincenzo was participating in 3-on-3 workouts prior to the game. The Wolves had previously said DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) was cleared for non-contact drills on Friday, but it appeared Monday that his activity level was able to ramp up. That’ll continue when the team goes to Los Angeles after Oklahoma City.
“He’s done a great job,” Finch said. “A lot of fill bore live stuff for him. We’ll get a chance to practice in LA on this trip, which we’re looking forward to seeing him five-on-five in a team setting.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaden McDaniels led a fourth-quarter charge to force overtime, and the Wolves pulled off their most dramatic win of the season.