As the season has progressed, Edwards has found a better mix of driving and shooting from outside. Yes, early in the season he was shooting more and driving less, but after a tough December in which he averaged just 20.5 points per game, Edwards changed up his game. He is getting to the rim more, no doubt enabled by opponents having to fear that three-pointer. After averaging 2.4 free-throw attempts per game in December, that number skyrocketed to 8.1 in January and is at 11 so far in February.