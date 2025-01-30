PHOENIX – Anthony Edwards is now a three-time All-Star.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards again is an NBA All-Star
The Wolves leading scorer joins the league’s best at the All-Star “tournament” on Feb. 16 in San Francisco.
The Timberwolves guard earned his third consecutive appearance to the All-Star Game after coaches voted him as one of seven Western Conference reserves. Edwards is averaging a career high 26.3 points and shooting a career best 42% from three-point range.
The format for All-Star Game is a four-team, three-game format that has eight players on each team. They will square in off in a mini tournament Feb. 16 in San Francisco. The fourth team will comprise this season’s Rising Stars.
Edwards was named to the team two seasons ago as an injury replacement before coaches voted him as a reserve the following season.
Starters for the Western Conference team are Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Suns forward Kevin Durant and Lakers guard LeBron James. Joining Edwards as reserves are Lakers center Anthony Davis, Clippers guard James Harden, Grizzlies guard Jaren Jackson Jr., Rockets forward Alperen Sengun, Thunder guard Jalen Williams and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
Starters for the Eastern Conference Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Eastern Conference reserves include Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Pacers forward guard Pascal Siakam, Cavs guard Darius Garland, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cavs center Evan Mobley, Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Heat guard Tyler Herro.
