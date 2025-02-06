At practice on Tuesday, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch showed his team how much worse they were in various statistical categories at home than they were on the road.
Timberwolves, driven by Anthony Edwards' 49 points, roll over Bulls
Indicating a return to good health, Edwards scored 20 points in the third quarter.
The Wolves entered Wednesday’s game against a shorthanded Chicago team .500 at Target Center, with the emphasis being they needed to take care of business in a game they should win.
Despite a leaky defense, Anthony Edwards wouldn’t let his team lose this one. The Wolves overcame some concerning stretches in the second and third quarters to beat the Bulls going away, 127-108.
Edwards had 49 points and looked like himself again after an illness kept him out Saturday and affected him in Monday’s loss. He had many possessions to get to 50 late in the game but stopped short of his third 50-point game.
He had 20 in the third quarter, was 13-for-28 from the field and 17-for-18 from the free-throw line. Naz Reid had 22 as the Wolves shot 43% from three-point range.
Hot Wolves start
Bulls coach Billy Donovan called the first timeout of the night after the Wolves got five shots on their first possession, which resulted in a Jaden McDaniels three-pointer. By the time Donovan called another timeout, at the 6:54 mark, the Wolves had a 22-4 lead. Their offense was on point to open the night, as they shot 52% from the floor and 56% from three-point range.
Edwards had 14 as the Wolves opened a 21-point lead in the first quarter. But perennial Wolves killer Coby White had 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting in the first and the Bulls hunted matchups against Luka Garza as the Wolves went to their bench. Chicago went on a 22-9 run and got within 39-30 by the end of the first quarter.
Bulls take the lead
The Bulls kept the pressure up on a slacking Wolves defense in the second quarter and forced a Finch timeout when the score got to 51-47
with 7:01 to play. Jalen Smith had 12 off the bench for the Bulls in the first half. The Bulls got their first lead of the night soon after at 52-51. The was in the middle of a 12-0 Bulls run. The Wolves struggled to hit from the outside after their slow start and were just 8-for-26 in the second quarter. An Edwards three before the buzzer gave them a 62-60 lead headed into halftime.
Edwards turns it on
Edwards came out in the second half determined not to let the Bulls keep the lead. He hit from the outside and attacked the rim in about equal measure to score 20 points in the third. But despite Edwards’ relentlessness, the Wolves defense still allowed the Bulls to score with ease. Chicago shot 52% in the third as the Wolves clung to a 94-90 lead entering the fourth. The Wolves built and maintained a small lead early in the fourth and pulled away once Edwards returned from a rest with a 12-2 run.
Shannon Jr. ‘close to breaking through’
Over the weekend, the Wolves cleared Terrence Shannon Jr. for full-contact practices after he recovered from a foot injury. With the Wolves down Donte DiVincenzo and Randle, playing time is up for grabs on a nightly basis. Finch said Shannon was “close” to earning minutes.
“He looks great,” Finch said. “Plays with a lot of force, physicality, something we need back in the lineup somehow with Julius out. ... He’s ready to go. I would say he’s close to breaking through.”
After illness held him back in one game and kept him out of another, the star guard showed his health has returned.