Timberwolves, driven by Anthony Edwards' 49 points, roll over Bulls

Edwards came out in the second half determined not to let the Bulls keep the lead. He hit from the outside and attacked the rim in about equal measure to score 20 points in the third. But despite Edwards’ relentlessness, the Wolves defense still allowed the Bulls to score with ease. Chicago shot 52% in the third as the Wolves clung to a 94-90 lead entering the fourth. The Wolves built and maintained a small lead early in the fourth and pulled away once Edwards returned from a rest with a 12-2 run.