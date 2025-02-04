Timberwolves fall short as Kings win fifth straight at Target Center

Defense was optional in the first quarter as each team came out on fire. Sacramento hit 56% to open the night while the Wolves shot 54%. Naz Reid, who played after suffering a finger sprain that caused him to exit Saturday’s loss to the Wizards had 16 points in the first quarter, but it was all he and the Wolves could do to keep up with the hot-shooting Kings. Keegan Murray opened the night a perfect 5-for-5 while DeRozan hit his first four shots. Murray had 17 by the end of the first and the Kings led 38-34.