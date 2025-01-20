Rob Dillingham provides a spark, but Timberwolves fade down stretch against Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENN. – Rob Dillingham had provided a spark to the Timberwolves offense on a night the Wolves needed anything to go right on that end of the floor. The rookie had 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, but he wasn’t on the floor down the stretch of what became a 108-106 Wolves loss.
Rob Dillingham scored 15 points in 17 minutes off the bench and Anthony Edwards got to the line often on his way to 32 points, but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer as Memphis escaped with the victory.
The Wolves had led most of the game as multiple players struggled to score, such as Julius Randle and Mike Conley.
A game that featured both teams bickering often with the officials grew in intensity in the second half, with each team trading small runs in the fourth quarter. The Wolves led 95-86 before a 7-0 Memphis run cut it to two. The Wolves responded with a three-pointer from Naz Reid and a runner from Edwards to cling to a 100-95 lead with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left when Dillingham exited. But Memphis scored the next seven points to take a 102-100 lead with 3:54 to play.
The Wolves didn’t score until a Reid three made it 106-103 with 2:01 to play. The Wolves trailed 108-106 when they got a stop after a Jaren Jackson Jr. miss, an Edwards stepback three for the win drew nothing but air.
Edwards finished with 32 for the Wolves after going 13-for-18 at the free-throw line. Jackson scored 24 to lead Memphis, which won despite shooting 21% on three-pointers.
Wolves start slow, lead by end of first
The Wolves couldn’t hit to open the night, and they were down 16-5 as they opened the night 1-for-7 from three-point range. To compound matters, Rudy Gobert got in early foul trouble.
But as they got into their bench, the Wolves found a footing on offense. Edwards was able to attack the rim and got to the line for six free throws and 12 first-quarter points. He also played some solid on-ball defense on Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, who drew a technical after Edwards forced him into a tough shot on one possession.
The Wolves also got nine points off the bench from Naz Reid, and they closed the quarter on a 23-5 run for a 28-21 lead after one.
Edwards continues drawing contact
With Edwards out, the Wolves built on their lead and got it into double digits as their stingy defense continued. It helped that Memphis went cold from the outside, to the tune of 4-for-22 in the first half. That included a few misses that weren’t close. The Wolves overcame a combined 2-for-17 first half from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley and Julius Randle thanks to Edwards’ ability to get to the line. His 12 first-half free throws were the second most of any half in his career. He finished the half with 22. Dillingham scored five off the bench. The Wolves led 54-43 at halftime. The 43 points Memphis scored were its fewest in a half this season.
Grizzlies get closer in third
The turnovers were up for the Wolves in the third, as they had eight after committing just five in the first half. That allowed Memphis to chip away at their lead even as Memphis stayed cold from outside. The Grizzlies trailed 76-71 entering the fourth. Randle continued to struggled for the Wolves, and was down to 1-for-10 by the end of the third. Edwards continued to provide the bulk of the offense with 29 through three quarters. He passed his season high for free throws by the end of the third (12-for-16).
