Rob Dillingham provides a spark, but Timberwolves fade down stretch against Grizzlies

With Edwards out, the Wolves built on their lead and got it into double digits as their stingy defense continued. It helped that Memphis went cold from the outside, to the tune of 4-for-22 in the first half. That included a few misses that weren’t close. The Wolves overcame a combined 2-for-17 first half from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley and Julius Randle thanks to Edwards’ ability to get to the line. His 12 first-half free throws were the second most of any half in his career. He finished the half with 22. Dillingham scored five off the bench. The Wolves led 54-43 at halftime. The 43 points Memphis scored were its fewest in a half this season.