Podcast: Wild at a crossroads, Wolves on a roll, Twins in a slide

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who were eliminated in six games (again) after having a 2-1 series lead (again). This time it was Vegas, but the opponent doesn’t seem to matter. The Wild will have money to spend this offseason, but nine straight postseason series losses suggest a deeper organizational problem than just finances.
9:00: Star Tribune writer and Wolves fan Jeff Day checks in with Rand on the five-game series win over the Lakers and expectations going forward.
31:00: The Twins are 1-6 in one-run games.
