Sports

Podcast: Wild at a crossroads, Wolves on a roll, Twins in a slide

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who were eliminated in six games (again) after having a 2-1 series lead (again). Star Tribune writer and Wolves fan Jeff Day checks in with Rand on the five-game series win over the Lakers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 2:59PM
Matt Boldy (12) and Marco Rossi (23) of the Minnesota Wild miss a scoring opportunity in the third period Thursday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who were eliminated in six games (again) after having a 2-1 series lead (again). This time it was Vegas, but the opponent doesn’t seem to matter. The Wild will have money to spend this offseason, but nine straight postseason series losses suggest a deeper organizational problem than just finances.

9:00: Star Tribune writer and Wolves fan Jeff Day checks in with Rand on the five-game series win over the Lakers and expectations going forward.

31:00: The Twins are 1-6 in one-run games.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Wild at a crossroads, Wolves on a roll, Twins in a slide

card image

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who were eliminated in six games (again) after having a 2-1 series lead (again). Star Tribune writer and Wolves fan Jeff Day checks in with Rand on the five-game series win over the Lakers.

Twins

Twins-Red Sox series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

card image

Sports

Kentucky Derby contender Sandman was reared by a legendary Minnesota breeder

card image