Timberwolves thrash Knicks, with Anthony Edwards scoring 36 and Karl-Anthony Towns sitting out

The Wolves turned Towns’ absence into a 116-99 victory. Anthony Edwards had a bad start to the night — he was 1-for-7 in the first quarter – but he played just about a perfect game after that. He finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. He closed with a masterful fourth quarter in which he had 11 points on just three shots and added two assists. That turned a three-point game entering the quarter into a comfortable Wolves win. He added to his highlight reel a two-handed dunk over New York’s Precious Achiuwa while Achiuwa fouled him.