Review: Without lead singer Eddie Levert, the O’Jays kept ‘Love Train’ going at Mystic Lake

On Saturday, in what may have been their first Twin Cities concert of this century, the O’Jays didn’t completely acknowledge the elephant in the room to the full house at Mystic Showroom. After the first number, Eric Grant, who has been a member since 1995, talked about how the O’Jays were the kind of family where if one goes down, the next man steps up. He didn’t mention names and then the group broke into “Family Reunion,” from 1976.