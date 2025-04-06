Review: Without lead singer Eddie Levert, the O’Jays kept ‘Love Train’ going at Mystic Lake

Farewell concert tours are always bittersweet, a celebration of a wonderful career mixed with the sadness that it’s almost over.
The seldom-seen O’Jays’ final Twin Cities show Saturday at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake was doubly sad: It was the last time for the long-lived R&B group that has given us “Love Train” and “Back Stabbers,” and, to add to the regret, lead singer Eddie Levert, who cofounded the group in 1958, wasn’t there.
There was no official explanation. Levert has had COVID-19 issues in recent years, and his 22-year-old daughter Ryan died of lupus in December. But he has performed some shows since then, including the Ultimate Disco Cruise 2025 in late February. At 82, he was seated for some of the set, but his radiant personality and potent voice were still in evidence in a YouTube video.
On Saturday, in what may have been their first Twin Cities concert of this century, the O’Jays didn’t completely acknowledge the elephant in the room to the full house at Mystic Showroom. After the first number, Eric Grant, who has been a member since 1995, talked about how the O’Jays were the kind of family where if one goes down, the next man steps up. He didn’t mention names and then the group broke into “Family Reunion,” from 1976.
With original member Walter Williams Sr. still on board, the O’Jays delivered a spirited, joyful 75 minutes of vintage R&B. The band was crisp and in the groove, the vocal harmonies were soulful and augmented by two women, and the songs were pleasing nostalgic for an old-school crowd that was stylin’ on a Saturday night.
The O’Jays, who started as high schoolers in Canton, Ohio, rose to fame in the 1970s when they were part of the Sound of Philadelphia with producers Thom Gamble and Leon Huff. That partnership led to a string of R&B and pop hits including “I Love Music,” “For the Love of Money” and the aforementioned “Back Stabbers” and “Love Train.”
As was common back in the day with vocal groups, various singers traded off on lead vocals, but Levert was the O’Jays’ main man. He was known for his rich, robust voice with an alluring rasp and stentorian power, kind of like Otis Redding or David Ruffin of the Temptations.
Even though the O’Jays’ run of hits slowed in the late ‘80s, they continued to tour and record, receiving their flowers with induction into three prestigious halls of fame — Rock & Roll, Vocal Group and Rhythm & Blues.