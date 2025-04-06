Music

Review: Without lead singer Eddie Levert, the O’Jays kept ‘Love Train’ going at Mystic Lake

His unexplained absence made the classic R&B group’s farewell doubly sad.

Columnist Icon

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 11:00AM
Newcomer Nicholas Davis and original member Walter Williams Sr. perform with the O'Jays at Mystic Lake Casino. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Farewell concert tours are always bittersweet, a celebration of a wonderful career mixed with the sadness that it’s almost over.

The seldom-seen O’Jays’ final Twin Cities show Saturday at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake was doubly sad: It was the last time for the long-lived R&B group that has given us “Love Train” and “Back Stabbers,” and, to add to the regret, lead singer Eddie Levert, who cofounded the group in 1958, wasn’t there.

There was no official explanation. Levert has had COVID-19 issues in recent years, and his 22-year-old daughter Ryan died of lupus in December. But he has performed some shows since then, including the Ultimate Disco Cruise 2025 in late February. At 82, he was seated for some of the set, but his radiant personality and potent voice were still in evidence in a YouTube video.

On Saturday, in what may have been their first Twin Cities concert of this century, the O’Jays didn’t completely acknowledge the elephant in the room to the full house at Mystic Showroom. After the first number, Eric Grant, who has been a member since 1995, talked about how the O’Jays were the kind of family where if one goes down, the next man steps up. He didn’t mention names and then the group broke into “Family Reunion,” from 1976.

With original member Walter Williams Sr. still on board, the O’Jays delivered a spirited, joyful 75 minutes of vintage R&B. The band was crisp and in the groove, the vocal harmonies were soulful and augmented by two women, and the songs were pleasing nostalgic for an old-school crowd that was stylin’ on a Saturday night.

The O’Jays, who started as high schoolers in Canton, Ohio, rose to fame in the 1970s when they were part of the Sound of Philadelphia with producers Thom Gamble and Leon Huff. That partnership led to a string of R&B and pop hits including “I Love Music,” “For the Love of Money” and the aforementioned “Back Stabbers” and “Love Train.”

As was common back in the day with vocal groups, various singers traded off on lead vocals, but Levert was the O’Jays’ main man. He was known for his rich, robust voice with an alluring rasp and stentorian power, kind of like Otis Redding or David Ruffin of the Temptations.

Even though the O’Jays’ run of hits slowed in the late ‘80s, they continued to tour and record, receiving their flowers with induction into three prestigious halls of fame — Rock & Roll, Vocal Group and Rhythm & Blues.

On Saturday, the Levert-less O’Jays had concertgoers dancing to 1978’s “Use Ta Be My Girl” and partying in third gear to the inevitable “Love Train,” which was so joyous you half expected LL Cool J to emerge on a train like he does in those beer commercials. Instead, a video was shown of the O’Jays featuring Levert performing “Love Train” on TV’s “Soul Train” back in the day.

At 81, Williams still impressed with his falsetto while spokesman Grant kept things lively with his personality. Nicholas Davis, the bearded newcomer from Atlanta, had the presence, voice and instincts of a lead singer. Like Levert, he can get ladies swooning with his ballads and fire up a crowd with his soulful testifying.

Davis seems to have the makings of a permanent replacement for Levert if the O’Jays opt to continue as a brand. Davis looked the part in the requisite red outfit and matching patent leather shoes. But he hasn’t mastered any of the ensemble dance moves. In fact, he didn’t even essay any. He looked out of place as Williams and Grant smoothly executed choreographed steps in the tradition of heyday soul vocal groups. That was surprising considering that Davis has been occasionally pinch-hitting for Levert since at least 2022.

Related Coverage

Music

Grading 53 essential Twin Cities music venues — big and small, best and worst

Near the end of the evening, Grant introduced all the performers, including Minnesota’s own Horny Horns sextet. “Say a prayer for Mr. Eddie Levert,” he urged. Then, without any further explanation, he introduced Davis.

Although the O’Jays’ show was enjoyable, it felt akin to seeing the surprisingly enduring Temptations — who have one original member (baritone Otis Williams) and a revolving door of younger replacements — in a concert that turns into a sing-along to the beloved hits of your youth.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Review: Without lead singer Eddie Levert, the O’Jays kept ‘Love Train’ going at Mystic Lake

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image

His unexplained absence made the classic R&B group’s farewell doubly sad.

Music

Grading 53 essential Twin Cities music venues — big and small, best and worst

card image

Music

Review: Cantus’ ‘Secret Letter’ concert offers passionate look at ‘queer love’

Rob Hubbard
Cantus, will perform "The Queen's Songbook," a collection of songs from Hawaii composed by its first monarch, Queen Lili'uokalani, and other music from the Pacific Rim. The concerts take place at four Twin Cities venues over four days, concluding on Friday morning.