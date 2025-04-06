CEO steps down from Second Harvest Heartland food bank

Allison O’Toole, chief executive of Second Harvest Heartland, one of Minnesota’s largest social services nonprofits, plans to step down.
O’Toole has led the Brooklyn Park-based nonprofit, one of the biggest food banks in the nation, since 2019. Since her arrival, Second Harvest has grown by dozens of positions and increased food distribution by 30% to 167 million pounds a year, according to the organization.
“Through innovation and partnership, we have redefined what it means to be a food bank and shown what can be done when we come together,” O’Toole said in a news release.
O’Toole will leave her position in June. Second Harvest’s Chief Operating Officer Sarah Moberg will take over as interim chief executive officer.
The organization, previously based out of Maplewood, moved in 2020 to its much larger headquarters in Brooklyn Park. Under O’Toole’s leadership, it launched a “moonshot goal” to cut the state’s hunger rate in half by 2030.
The plan, estimated to cost the organization $150 million over six years, included pushing state lawmakers for more poverty reduction programs, increasing outreach work, adding more food pick-up spots, expanding mobile food distributions and more.
Second Harvest distributes food to hundreds of programs across the state and helps administer some government programs aiming to improve food security. It also has expanded its care center team with multilingual employees helping residents navigate food stamp applications and connect with other services.
New data released by the nonprofit in January showed 1 in 5 Minnesota households are food insecure.