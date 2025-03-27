Salary council recommends raises for top Minnesota officials. Gov. Tim Walz won’t take the increase.

A state council responsible for determining salaries of top state officials is recommending raises for all of Minnesota’s statewide constitutional officers, including larger bumps for the offices of the governor and attorney general.
Once again, DFL Gov. Tim Walz said he won’t accept a raise in his pay, but a future governor could make $200,000 starting in 2026 under the recommendations.
The council’s recommendations, which will be finalized and adopted this spring, would increase the salary for governor from $149,550 to $174,775 this year before hitting $200,000.
Walz’s salary is currently $127,629, which it was raised to in 2016. Walz, who was first elected in 2018, has rejected previous increases recommended by the council.
“I think I work hard,” Walz said. “But ... this is about the state workforce. I don’t want this to be an issue about the governor trying to pay himself. I think I’m compensated fairly by the state of Minnesota for the work I do at this point.”
Walz is considering running for a third term as governor in 2026. Minnesota Republican Party Chair Alex Plechash was critical of the proposed increases for the governor and lieutenant governor position, which is currently held by DFLer Peggy Flanagan.
“Minnesota is facing a $6 billion deficit, education is failing, fraud is out of control,” Plechash said in a statement, noting a several-week boycott from Democrats in the House earlier this session.
“We’ve already paid House Democrats over $300,000 this session to not show up for work.”