Minnesota government workers will return to the office on June 1. Here’s what we know.

Starting this summer, tens of thousands of state employees who have been working largely remotely since the start of the pandemic will have to start coming back into the office part time.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who announced the new policy this week, said the change has been in the works for some time, but unions representing state workers said they were left out of the decision-making process and plan to push back on the administration.

In the meantime, more than two dozen agencies are making plans to bring workers back into the office, and St. Paul is preparing to welcome throngs of people back to its struggling downtown this summer.

Here’s what we know about the change and how it will be implemented:

What does the new policy say?

Much of the state workforce will have to start reporting to the office for at least 50% of scheduled work days starting June 1. There are exemptions in the new mandate for employees who have health considerations or who live more than 75 miles away from their main office, according to Walz.

Why does the administration want workers back in the office part time?

Announcing the move, the administration said having workers back in the office will bring vitality back into downtown St. Paul while allowing for more collaboration and organizational culture with the agencies. Walz said at a news conference Wednesday that they were concerned about how many workers quit within the first six months of starting a job with the state.

“I’m pretty convinced it’s because they don’t get into the culture, they don’t get the mentorship you normally get in a work environment,” he said.

Gov. Tim Walz answers questions about his recent policy change requiring much of the state workforce to start reporting to the office at least 50% of scheduled work days Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

What do workers say?