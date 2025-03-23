Is Tim Walz as engaged at the Capitol as past governors? Republicans say he rarely meets with them.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth has tried for months to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gov. Tim Walz to no avail, even as the DFL governor traveled to other states for town halls and national interviews.
Demuth and other Republicans at the Capitol have grown increasingly frustrated with Walz, whom they say rarely engages with them beyond a periodic check-in and has become distracted by national political opportunities. The governor recently embarked on a national town hall tour of GOP congressional districts and traveled to Austin, Texas, for an interview at the South by Southwest festival.
“I’m a little worried we might have to go to Iowa or Nebraska to meet with the governor,” Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, said in a dig at Walz’s town hall tour.
It’s not a new complaint — Republicans say Walz stopped meeting regularly with legislative leaders after the pandemic hit, departing from a tradition his DFL predecessor had maintained for eight years. But it’s intensified since the governor ran for vice president last year and became a leading national voice in the Democratic Party.
While top Republicans say Walz hasn’t met with them individually this year, he’s held two joint meetings with DFL and GOP legislative leaders. The first was in February after the House resolved a power-sharing dispute; the second was on Wednesday. The governor also reaches out to legislators by phone, and his staff is regularly involved in discussions at the Capitol.
If Republicans want more of his time, Walz said, they should have something to offer. He rolled out his two-year budget proposal in January and on Friday released a revised version. GOP legislators have yet to offer their plan.
“You know when I’ll meet with Republican leaders? When you produce a budget, when you show me numbers,” Walz said defiantly when asked this month why he hadn’t met with Demuth.
His relationship with Republicans will be critical this year with a divided state government and the need to address a looming budget deficit. The governor and Legislature must work together to pass a two-year spending plan before July to avoid a government shutdown.