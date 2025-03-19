Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Joe Rogan, why he lost in 2024 and how Democrats should respond to Trump

On why Democrats are losing white working-class voters

“I’m probably the guy in America to be talking to because I was kind of on the ticket to be that guy [who could talk to working-class voters] and we weren’t able to do it in all those places. … Trump creates a sense of community, a sense of something around him. Whether it’s good, bad, it’s there.”

“I think there are some concrete things we can do, tell our history right, focus on labor unions, improve the middle class, pass legislation that strengthens Social Security and Medicaid, honor public servants that are doing the work and that starts to have an impact.”

On if he should have gone on Joe Rogan’s podcast during the 2024 presidential campaign

“I don’t think we would have won if we’d gone on Joe Rogan, but we probably wouldn’t have gotten beat any worse.”

On what Democrats should do to respond to Trump

“I’ve been advocating a shadow government type of thing. Every day there’s a press conference opposite them. How in God’s name, Wisconsin, did we let Sean Duffy off the hook for planes crashing? How? We need to have shadow secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is actually smart and does his job.”