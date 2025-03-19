Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Joe Rogan, why he lost in 2024 and how Democrats should respond to Trump

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a crowd of Democrats in Wisconsin on Tuesday night that he doesn’t have all the answers.
But in a town-hall-style meeting — Walz’s third in five days — he still spent more than an hour attempting to address questions and concerns from about 900 participants, who showed up to ask about everything from health care benefits and the federal workforce to what can Democrats do now that they’ve lost power in Washington, D.C.
The second-term governor and former vice presidential nominee is positioning himself as a voice for the Democratic Party during the second Trump administration, and he hasn’t ruled out a run for president himself in 2028.
“We have to take this like you do cleaning the house or whatever, one chunk at a time,” Walz said.
Here are edited excerpts of his responses to questions from reporters and attendees at the town hall:
On his loss to Trump in 2024
“I’m not going to whistle past the graveyard and tell you things are fine. ... I’m also having the most unsatisfactory ‘I told you so’ tour in the history of the world.”
“I think they want somebody to accept responsibility, and look, I was part of a team. I’m not second-guessing anybody. I’m stating the obvious, we didn’t win.”
On if he’s running for president in 2028
“I don’t need to be on the ticket but what I do need to be a part of is helping to win this. ... I was on that ticket for a reason and I think it still resonates. And I think the Democratic Party is doing some soul searching here. I don’t think we’ve delivered our policies in a way that’s aggressive enough.”