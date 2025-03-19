News & Politics

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Joe Rogan, why he lost in 2024 and how Democrats should respond to Trump

The two-term Democrat spent more than an hour answering questions from Democrats in a battleground district in Wisconsin Tuesday night.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 4:53PM
Gov. Tim Walz addresses the concerns of town hall participants about the actions of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Tuesday in Eau Claire, Wis. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a crowd of Democrats in Wisconsin on Tuesday night that he doesn’t have all the answers.

But in a town-hall-style meeting — Walz’s third in five days — he still spent more than an hour attempting to address questions and concerns from about 900 participants, who showed up to ask about everything from health care benefits and the federal workforce to what can Democrats do now that they’ve lost power in Washington, D.C.

The second-term governor and former vice presidential nominee is positioning himself as a voice for the Democratic Party during the second Trump administration, and he hasn’t ruled out a run for president himself in 2028.

“We have to take this like you do cleaning the house or whatever, one chunk at a time,” Walz said.

Here are edited excerpts of his responses to questions from reporters and attendees at the town hall:

On his loss to Trump in 2024

“I’m not going to whistle past the graveyard and tell you things are fine. ... I’m also having the most unsatisfactory ‘I told you so’ tour in the history of the world.”

“I think they want somebody to accept responsibility, and look, I was part of a team. I’m not second-guessing anybody. I’m stating the obvious, we didn’t win.”

On if he’s running for president in 2028

“I don’t need to be on the ticket but what I do need to be a part of is helping to win this. ... I was on that ticket for a reason and I think it still resonates. And I think the Democratic Party is doing some soul searching here. I don’t think we’ve delivered our policies in a way that’s aggressive enough.”

On why Democrats are losing white working-class voters

“I’m probably the guy in America to be talking to because I was kind of on the ticket to be that guy [who could talk to working-class voters] and we weren’t able to do it in all those places. … Trump creates a sense of community, a sense of something around him. Whether it’s good, bad, it’s there.”

“I think there are some concrete things we can do, tell our history right, focus on labor unions, improve the middle class, pass legislation that strengthens Social Security and Medicaid, honor public servants that are doing the work and that starts to have an impact.”

On if he should have gone on Joe Rogan’s podcast during the 2024 presidential campaign

“I don’t think we would have won if we’d gone on Joe Rogan, but we probably wouldn’t have gotten beat any worse.”

On what Democrats should do to respond to Trump

“I’ve been advocating a shadow government type of thing. Every day there’s a press conference opposite them. How in God’s name, Wisconsin, did we let Sean Duffy off the hook for planes crashing? How? We need to have shadow secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is actually smart and does his job.”

“Recruit the linguists, recruit the folks that understand this. … In the last couple weeks of the election I was in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and in the countryside I saw a sign that was split in half: ‘Trump good, Kamala bad. Trump safety, Kamala, crime.’ I said, ‘Jesus, are we first-graders, what the hell?’ It worked. It worked. They did it. They made it simple.”

