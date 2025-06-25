Trump again questions NATO's collective defense guarantee ahead of summit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again raised questions about America's commitment to defend its allies should they come under attack as he prepared to join a NATO summit in the Netherlands.
Just as he did during his first term in office, Trump suggested that his backing would depend on whether U.S. allies are spending enough on defense. He's demanded that European allies and Canada dedicate 5% of GDP to their security.
On the eve of the meeting in The Hague, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that his commitment to Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty – the organization's collective security guarantee – ''depends on your definition.''
''There's numerous definitions of Article 5. You know that, right?'' Trump said. ''But I'm committed to being their friends.'' He signaled that he would give a more precise definition of what Article 5 means to him once he is at the summit.
As a candidate in 2016, Trump suggested that he as president would not necessarily heed the alliance's mutual defense guarantee. In March this year, he expressed uncertainty that NATO would come to the United States' defense if needed.
What Article 5 says
Article 5 is the foundation stone on which the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization is built. It states that an armed attack against one or more of the members shall be considered an attack against all members.
It also states that if such an armed attack occurs, each member would take, individually and in concert with others, ''such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.''