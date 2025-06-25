High Schools

2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Difference Maker winners: Krista Flemming and Jenny Kilkelly

Without the dedication and drive of Shakopee volleyball supporters Krista Flemming and Jenny Kilkelly, the MSHSL’s sanctioning of boys volleyball may never have happened.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 3:00PM
Difference Maker: Boys volleyball coaches Krista Flemming, left, and Jenny Kilkelly at the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Sports Awards event at the Viking Lakes turf plaza in Eagan, Minn., on Tuesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jenny Kilkelly and Krista Flemming look back at their time spent developing and running the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball league and fondly remember all of the ancillary arms with good humor.

And both agree they wouldn’t want to do it again.

The idea of creating a high school avenue for boys volleyball had its roots in a meeting between longtime local volleyball coaching legend Walt Weaver and former University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon. Weaver and McCutcheon may have provided the plans, but it was Kilkelly and Flemming who turned them into tangible results. They are the Star Tribune’s 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Difference Maker winners.

Friends through their time with the Shakopee girls volleyball program, Kilkelly and Flemming took leading roles with the newly formed Minnesota Boys Volleyball Coaches Association. They helped spread the word of a new league created for club teams at high schools.

They created and administered a league for the club teams patterned after the ones sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League. Together they helped create a website, compiled the schedule of games, set up a state tournament format and were instrumental in having studies done to prove the interest in boys volleyball.

They reminisced recently on the gargantuan task they had undertaken.

“I remember driving up to Grand Forks with our husbands while we sat in back, with a big spreadsheet, trying to piece together a statewide schedule,” Kilkelly laughed.

The first version of the league began in 2018 with 21 varsity-level teams and more than 400 athletes. Six years of sweat equity later, the league had grown to more than 80 teams representing more than 2,000 athletes.

One of the reasons behind the rising popularity of boys volleyball is its broad, diverse appeal.

The sport is immensely popular in the Asian community, from where nearly half of the players hail. Giving an outlet to a heretofore unrepresented community became part of their passion.

Kilkelly and Flemming cried together in 2022 when boys volleyball was rejected for sanctioning by the MSHSL Representative Assembly by a single vote in a meeting packed with proponents.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Meet Hollen Thompson, the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Courage in Competition recipient

High Schools

Meet Edina's Jiarui Xue, the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Student First recipient

High Schools

Greenway, Thompson and hockey champs lead list of 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards winners

Both Kilkelly and Flemming watched like proud parents the recently completed MSHSL boys volleyball state tournament at the University of St. Thomas.

“This is so great,” said Flemming, who is now the head boys volleyball coach at Shakopee. “We just love seeing this.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Greenway, Thompson and hockey champs lead list of 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards winners

card image

On Tuesday, the Star Tribune recognized the state's top high school athletes, coaches and teams at the All-Minnesota Sports Awards at Viking Lakes.

High Schools

Meet Krista Flemming and Jenny Kilkelly, the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Difference Maker winners

card image

High Schools

Meet Hollen Thompson, the 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Courage in Competition recipient

card image