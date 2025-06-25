2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Courage in Competition winner: Park of Cottage Grove’s Hollen Thompson

Born without the lower half of her left arm, Hollen Thompson fell in love with lacrosse as a middle schooler.
Over time, Thompson learned how to effectively use both arms on the field while providing constant inspiration for her teammates.
At Park High in Cottage Grove, she developed into one of Minnesota’s best players and will compete collegiately for Division III Edgewood College in Madison, Wis.
Thompson’s determination and hard work did not go unnoticed. She is the Star Tribune’s 2025 All-Minnesota Sports Awards Courage in Competition winner.
This spring, Thompson helped the Wolfpack establish one of Minnesota’s premier defensive units. Park won its first-ever Section 3 title and defeated defending state champion Lakeville South to finish third in the state tournament.
Thompson started all 19 games for the Wolfpack, recording 19 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers and a pair of goals. For her efforts, Thompson took home all-section team honors.
She plans to major in child life at Edgewood with the goal of becoming a child life specialist and running camps for children with disabilities. Thompson hopes young athletes will be inspired by her story, just as she’s been inspired by numerous connections she’s made at Shriners Children’s camps.
“It’s really fulfilling to see because you put so many hours into practices over the years,” Thompson said of her final high school season. “I think about all the work I put in and how it displayed on the field.”