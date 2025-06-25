Gophers women’s basketball slated for November tournament in the Bahamas

Gophers

The Gophers will be in Nassau, along with Alabama, Ohio State, West Virginia, South Florida, Harvard and Belmont.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 6:02PM
Gophers guard Amaya Battle (3) averaged 12.8 points per game las season. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will be headed to the Bahamas for a high-profile tournament in November.

The Gophers, who beat Belmont for the WBIT tournament in the spring, are one of seven confirmed teams for the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau.

Seven of the eight teams are set: Minnesota, Alabama, Belmont, Harvard, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia.

All seven teams were in postseason play last season. Alabama, Harvard, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia — where Dawn Plitzuweit coached before taking over the Gophers prior to the 2023-24 season — were in the NCAA tournament.

Once the eighth team is announced, two brackets of four teams will be formed, with two champions crowned. Games are set for Nov. 24-25 at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

The Gophers have Mara Braun back from her foot injury and return several other key players, including Amaya Battle and Grace Grocholski.

about the writer

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

