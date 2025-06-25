Gophers women’s basketball slated for November tournament in the Bahamas

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will be headed to the Bahamas for a high-profile tournament in November.
The Gophers, who beat Belmont for the WBIT tournament in the spring, are one of seven confirmed teams for the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau.
Seven of the eight teams are set: Minnesota, Alabama, Belmont, Harvard, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia.
All seven teams were in postseason play last season. Alabama, Harvard, Ohio State, South Florida and West Virginia — where Dawn Plitzuweit coached before taking over the Gophers prior to the 2023-24 season — were in the NCAA tournament.
Once the eighth team is announced, two brackets of four teams will be formed, with two champions crowned. Games are set for Nov. 24-25 at the Baha Mar Convention Center.
The Gophers have Mara Braun back from her foot injury and return several other key players, including Amaya Battle and Grace Grocholski.