Gophers standout Mara Braun is healthy again and headed to a national team tryout camp

Almost exactly seven months ago, Mara Braun took a step during a morning shootaround and felt a familiar feeling in her right foot.
Another season over.
Braun is one of the leaders of the Gophers women’s basketball team. She was one of the jewels of the draft class that came to Minnesota for the 2022-23 season. The 6-1 guard is a leader on defense, a three-level scorer on offense.
But that injured, broken, right foot curtailed her sophomore year at midseason, ended her third year after just five games. It was the same bone that broke, both times. The first while landing on an opponent’s foot after making a three pointer against Illinois in January 2024. The second in a pregame practice.
No more.
After another surgery, after months of rehab, after weeks of full-go workouts and scrimmages, Braun, now a redshirt junior, was with her teammates when the Gophers started summer practice Monday.
And here’s more: Braun is one of 21 athletes invited to the 2025 Team USA women’s AmeriCup Team trials, which will start next Monday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Braun is part of a who’s who of college stars invited to the camp, which will determine the team — led by Duke coach Kara Lawson — that will represent the United States at the event in Santiago, Chili, June 28-July 6. The group also includes former Duluth Marshall star Gianna Kneepkens.