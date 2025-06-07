What is the ‘House settlement,’ and what does it mean for the Gophers and NCAA?

• Division I schools can share up to $20.5 million of revenue per school annually with current athletes, with that amount increasing 4% each year under a 10-year deal. This will mark the first time that NCAA schools will use a formal revenue-sharing plan with athletes. Under the settlement, athletes still will not be considered employees. Each school that opts into revenue sharing, as Minnesota and all 18 Big Ten members have for the maximum $20.5 million, will determine how it wants to divvy up the funds among its programs.