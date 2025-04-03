Williams Arena is approaching its 100th birthday, but the historic Gophers basketball venue could be getting a new name.
The Gophers announced Thursday that they are working with Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) to secure potential naming rights for the building that’s been known as Williams Arena for 75 years.
As the home of Gophers men’s and women’s basketball, it’s also affectionately known as “the Barn.” But with college sports going through major change, funneling money to athletes through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payments, athletic departments everywhere are looking for ways to raise money.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for a company to align themselves with the University of Minnesota and with Gopher Athletics,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. “We look forward to working with ISE to find a naming rights partner that will help us continue to provide world-class experiences for our student-athletes.”
When the Barn opened in 1928, it was originally called the University of Minnesota Field House. It was renamed Williams Arena in 1950 to honor former Gophers football coach Dr. Henry Williams. He’s a College Football Hall of Famer, but as the athletic department has noted, he didn’t have a connection with Gopher basketball.
The university hired a company two years ago to evaluate Williams Arena for possible renovation. But the landscape has already changed drastically with NIL payments for players and an expected ruling this spring that will allow schools to pay athletes about $20.5 million each year in revenue sharing.
Those rapid changes caused the Gophers to table Williams renovation discussions. Instead, they are looking into creative ways to generate more money to help in recruiting.
In 2017, the Gophers renamed their hockey arena to 3M Arena at Mariucci, signing a 14-year, $11.2 million deal. At the time, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said a renaming of Williams Arena was also possible.