Gophers working to sell naming rights for historic Williams Arena

With the Gophers searching for new revenue streams amid major changes in college sports, they are exploring a possible renaming of the Barn.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 4:06PM
Williams Arena has been the home of Gophers basketball since 1928. (Aaron Lavinsky)

Williams Arena is approaching its 100th birthday, but the historic Gophers basketball venue could be getting a new name.

The Gophers announced Thursday that they are working with Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) to secure potential naming rights for the building that’s been known as Williams Arena for 75 years.

As the home of Gophers men’s and women’s basketball, it’s also affectionately known as “the Barn.” But with college sports going through major change, funneling money to athletes through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) payments, athletic departments everywhere are looking for ways to raise money.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for a company to align themselves with the University of Minnesota and with Gopher Athletics,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. “We look forward to working with ISE to find a naming rights partner that will help us continue to provide world-class experiences for our student-athletes.”

When the Barn opened in 1928, it was originally called the University of Minnesota Field House. It was renamed Williams Arena in 1950 to honor former Gophers football coach Dr. Henry Williams. He’s a College Football Hall of Famer, but as the athletic department has noted, he didn’t have a connection with Gopher basketball.

The university hired a company two years ago to evaluate Williams Arena for possible renovation. But the landscape has already changed drastically with NIL payments for players and an expected ruling this spring that will allow schools to pay athletes about $20.5 million each year in revenue sharing.

Those rapid changes caused the Gophers to table Williams renovation discussions. Instead, they are looking into creative ways to generate more money to help in recruiting.

In 2017, the Gophers renamed their hockey arena to 3M Arena at Mariucci, signing a 14-year, $11.2 million deal. At the time, Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said a renaming of Williams Arena was also possible.

The Gophers’ football stadium changed names from TCF Bank Stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium in 2021, when those two companies merged. The original naming rights deal for the football stadium was for 26 years and $35 million, and that runs through 2030.

If a naming-rights partner is established for Williams now, Coyle would still make it a priority to showcase and honor the history of the Barn and Dr. Williams, according to a Gophers spokesman.

Talk about much-needed changes to Williams Arena has been constant and came up last week in new men’s basketball coach Niko Medved’s news conference.

“I think we can turn that into a strength of the program,” Medved said during his introductory press conference. “Sure, down the road, are there enhancements you might have to make or do some things to try to modernize it? Yeah. But I love walking in there.”

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

