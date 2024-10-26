Dinkytown Athletes finds $1 million match partner for NIL

“It’s been a long time in the works, and I couldn’t be more excited about multiple things happening, including helping Coach Fleck and the Gophers,” said Pearson, a 1987 Minnesota graduate. “Coach and I really hit it off on a personal level. He thinks a lot the way I do in terms of what he does in mentoring young men to prepare them for life. Football is just a stop along the way in a life’s journey.”