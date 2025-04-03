The Duke men’s basketball program had fallen on hard times, at least compared to its lofty standards.
Entering this season, they had been to just one Final Four since winning the 2015 NCAA men’s basketball championship. They had even done the unthinkable in 2021 by missing the NCAA tournament entirely for the first time since 1995.
But this year? They are back atop their lofty perch. The Blue Devils are one of four No. 1 seeds in the Final Four, and even with so many highly regarded teams in the field they are the favorites to win it all.
Multiple factors have played into Duke’s return to elite, but the inescapable No. 1 atop the list is unsurprisingly the thing that suddenly rules so much of college sports: NIL money.
The Wall Street Journal had an interesting look at the small group of very wealthy and semi-anonymous donors who make up Duke’s collective, paying not just star freshman Cooper Flagg but several presumably high-priced additions from the transfer portal.
It’s all perfectly legal in this modern era of college sports, but the article shows how unusual Duke’s particular approach is. It traces the genesis of the collective to March 2023 and three alums identified in the piece:
Jeff Fox, the CEO and founder of the investment firm Circumference Group, Dan Levitan, co-founder of the venture capital firm Maveron, and Steve Duncker, a former partner at Goldman Sachs.
They have chosen to operate in what amounts to “total silence,” per the WSJ, which makes them highly unusual in a world where wealthy donors often want their names on buildings or at least in headlines.