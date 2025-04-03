Gophers

With WBIT title, Gophers women’s basketball looks poised to take another step next season

The Gophers had many reasons to celebrate Wednesday’s WBIT championship, especially knowing how many top players are returning.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 7:26PM
Gophers players celebrate after defeating Belmont 75-63 in the WBIT championship game on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Gophers athletics)

The Gophers women’s basketball team had just won the second-ever WBIT title Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Freshman Tori McKinney had just been interviewed postgame, covered in championship t-shirts. She came to the press conference along with Mallory Heyer, who was wearing a title cap.

And one of the first things McKinney had to say had less to do with what had just happened on the Hinkle Fieldhouse floor and more to do with what could happen next season.

“I think it’s a big step,” said McKinney, who had hit 10 of 14 shots while scoring a career-high 26 points in a 75-63 victory over Belmont. “It’s just the next steppingstone to make it further next year.”

Despite injuries to Mara Braun in consecutive seasons — and playing this season after top reserve Taylor Woodson was hurt in December — the Gophers made it to the final of a postseason tournament for the second straight year.

In 2023-24 it was the WNIT, a tournament that, in postseason terms, comes after the NCAA and WBIT in prestige.

This season they took a step up getting to, and winning, the WBIT title game.

But it’s just a step.

“I said it yesterday, but [it’s] building momentum for next season,” said Heyer, who finished with consecutive double-doubles, scoring 31 points with 32 rebounds combined in the WBIT semifinal and final games. “We are just going to carry this and keep moving forward.”

The goal, of course, is the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since the spring of 2018, when the Gophers made it to the second round before losing at Oregon.

Minnesota was a projected NCAA team last season before Braun got hurt. They were in a similar situation this year, hanging on the NCAA bubble until the end.

The goal of making it next season seems reasonable.

The Gophers, barring any unexpected transfer portal losses, are expected to return the starting five from Wednesday’s title game.

That includes Amaya Battle, who made the WBIT all-tournament team. Battle finished her junior season averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five WBIT games, including a career-high 35-point game.

McKinney, Braun’s replacement in the starting lineup, ended her freshman year strong, averaging 14 points and shooting nearly 48% in the tournament. Sophomore Grace Grocholski averaged 15.8 points while playing 202 of a possible 205 minutes in the tournament.

Heyer ended her junior season setting, then matching her career high in rebounds with 16 in both the semifinal and final games. Senior Sophie Hart has been granted another year of eligibility. Sophomore Nia Holloway played her most meaningful basketball down the stretch.

All but two of the 75 points the Gophers scored against Belmont came from players who should return.

Then add the presumed return of Braun (foot injury) and Woodson (knee) and the Gophers should be a better team next fall.

A year ago Illinois won the inaugural WBIT. Afterward coach Shauna Green pledged to use it as a springboard back to the NCAA, beating a ranked Creighton team in the first round before losing to fifth-ranked Texas, which will play in a national semifinal game Friday.

“I guess we can say ditto,” Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. ”This is incredible, incredible for our young ladies, and incredible for our program. But the goal is to be in the Big Dance."

In a deep, talented Big Ten, the Gophers will need it all — the experience and maintaining help. Plitzuweit will need growth from the program’s younger players. They will also likely look to improve their depth at certain positions, much like they did by adding backup center Annika Stewart last year.

Stewart came to Minnesota for her final season and averaged 8.5 points per game. The Gophers could use depth in the post and at point guard. No team can ever have too much shooting.

But the Gophers appear poised to take another step after winning the WBIT crown.

“I think Mallory said it,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s a way for us to gain momentum.”

