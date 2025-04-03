With WBIT title, Gophers women’s basketball looks poised to take another step next season

The Gophers women’s basketball team had just won the second-ever WBIT title Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Freshman Tori McKinney had just been interviewed postgame, covered in championship t-shirts. She came to the press conference along with Mallory Heyer, who was wearing a title cap.
And one of the first things McKinney had to say had less to do with what had just happened on the Hinkle Fieldhouse floor and more to do with what could happen next season.
“I think it’s a big step,” said McKinney, who had hit 10 of 14 shots while scoring a career-high 26 points in a 75-63 victory over Belmont. “It’s just the next steppingstone to make it further next year.”
Despite injuries to Mara Braun in consecutive seasons — and playing this season after top reserve Taylor Woodson was hurt in December — the Gophers made it to the final of a postseason tournament for the second straight year.
In 2023-24 it was the WNIT, a tournament that, in postseason terms, comes after the NCAA and WBIT in prestige.
This season they took a step up getting to, and winning, the WBIT title game.
But it’s just a step.
“I said it yesterday, but [it’s] building momentum for next season,” said Heyer, who finished with consecutive double-doubles, scoring 31 points with 32 rebounds combined in the WBIT semifinal and final games. “We are just going to carry this and keep moving forward.”