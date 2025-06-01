Two offensive tackles, linebacker are first to commit to Gophers in ‘Summer Splash’ weekend

The Gophers football program held the first of two “Summer Splash” recruiting weekends on campus from Friday through Sunday, and the event quickly became productive for coach P.J. Fleck and his staff.
On Sunday morning, the Gophers received verbal commitments from offensive tackles Mataalii Benjamin from Lehi (Utah) High School and Daniel McMorris from Norman (Okla.) North High School, plus linebacker Angel Luciano III from Steelton-Highspire (Pa.) High School for their 2026 recruiting class.
Benjamin, 6-6 and 305 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is the ninth-ranked player in Utah and the 51st-ranked offensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Benjamin received a scholarship offer from the Gophers in February, made an official visit to Oklahoma State in April and had visits scheduled for Nebraska, Arkansas and Utah over the next three weeks.
McMorris, 6-5 and 255 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is the sixth-ranked player in Oklahoma and the 40th-ranked offensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports composite. Minnesota offered a scholarship to McMorris last October, and he made an unofficial visit to campus in April. He made an official visit to Oregon State in May and had visits lined up for Iowa State and Kansas State later this month.
Luciano, 6-3 and 220 pounds, is a three-star recruit who is the 36th-ranked player in Pennsylvania and the 100th-ranked linebacker nationally. He received an offer from the Gophers in January and made an unofficial visit to campus in April. Luciano had visits scheduled for Michigan State and Cincinnati later in June.
The Gophers’ second “Summer Splash” recruiting weekend will be June 13-15.
The three commitments give the Gophers 13 players who have pledged to their 2026 class, which can sign in the early signing period in December. As of Sunday morning, Minnesota’s class ranked 17th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite.