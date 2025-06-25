The secret to making the best sandwiches at home

Put the carrot and daikon slices into a glass container. In a small saucepan, stir together the sugar, water, vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper and set over low heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cool slightly and pour over the vegetables. Allow the vegetables to marinate at least 1 hour before using or refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Drain the vegetables from the pickling juices before using in a bánh mì or other sandwich.