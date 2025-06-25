The secret to making the best sandwiches at home

Like a good summer movie, a great sandwich should be full of delightful familiar ingredients sparked with a few good surprises. And like a good plot, the sandwich should be built on a sturdy foundation.
But first, let’s agree on the definition of a sandwich as opposed to a hamburger, hot dog, taco, wrap, empanada or burrito. To quote the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “a sandwich consists of two or more slices of bread or split roll having a filling in between.” (Open-faced sandwiches are a whole different category, and they deserve a story of their own.)
There are few rules to govern sandwich fillings, but it’s clear that the foundation must be very good bread. Thanks to our local artisan bakeries, there are now plenty of great options. As with all local foods, the best tasting bread is created with local flour milled fresh. Here are a few classic combos built on our bakeries’ best.
The bread
Rye bread: The dark, dense malty Hundred Rye Bread from Baker’s Field Flour & Bread is the perfect platform for my hometown hero: the New Jersey Joe. The triple-decker beauty layers turkey, Swiss cheese, roast beef and coleslaw, slathered with Russian dressing on three layers of thinly sliced rye. It’s the sandwich of birthday parties and reunions, a specialty of the Millburn Deli, and the first thing I eat when back home. Rye bread is a great match for smoked meats.
Multigrain bread: Toasty, nutty, whole-grain slices match the flavorful plant-based filling of a classic California Avocado and begs the question: How can something that tastes so good be good for you? Fat wedges of avocado, fistfuls of sprouts and thick slices of tomato are all married with rough, garlicky lemon hummus. Hearty and healthy, this is the bread for veggie-based creations.
Baguette: Filling the traditionally light, crusty French baguette with bold Vietnamese flavors is an elegant and innovative pairing. While the version in today’s recipe doesn’t pretend to be an authentic bánh mì — pickled vegetables, daikon-carrot slaw, cucumbers and seasoned meat (i.e. rotisserie chicken), hot peppers and fish sauce — it is a mouth-tingling and faster version of the classic with ingredients that are easy to find. Baguette and crusty rolls work beautifully with drippy, bountiful fillings.
White bread: Soft, slightly sweet white bread griddled to golden perfection is the key to a great Cubano. The iconic sandwich of Florida is a hefty variation of the ham and grilled cheese with a layer of pulled pork and lots of personality. Pickles add a punchy counterpoint to the melty Swiss cheese and mustardy-mayo. Of course the definition of a Cubano lies in the hands of its maker — some add salami to the equation, too.
Key ingredients
Often the best sandwiches are last-minute inventions sparked by hunger and whatever is at hand — crisp chips, tangy-salty kimchi, hot sauce, a lick of bright berry jam. But with a little planning, you can have the key ingredients on hand to create the iconic sandwiches: Coleslaw and Russian dressing for New Jersey Joes, Garlicky-Lemon Hummus for California Avocado sandwiches, Quick Daikon-Carrot Pickle for bánh mì and Tangy Mustardy Mayo for the Cubano.