Medcalf: Upcoming healing conference in St. Paul aims to support Black fathers

From Dr. Nathan Chomilo’s perspective, every father has an opportunity to become a better father.
“Some folks become dads before they’re ready,” said Chomilo, a Twin Cities doctor who has incorporated racial equity into his practice. “Then they wonder, ‘Did I miss out? Did I lose my chance?’ And at any point that you’re ready to tap in and be a dad, it will make a difference in your child’s life.”
Chomilo and the other speakers who will be at the 17th Annual Community Empowerment Through Black Men Healing Conference on Thursday and Friday at Saint Paul College aim to inspire participants to grow in their fatherhood journeys.
The event was founded by Sam Simmons, a behavioral consultant and a radio host at KMOJ.
The emphasis of this year’s conference is on Black fathers, a group that’s often misunderstood and stereotyped. Conference organizers hope to create a support system for participants as they navigate their roles as parents and pivotal contributors in the lives of their children.
At the conference, attendees can connect with clinicians and other health experts at a time of increasing disparities in the Black community and fewer resources to address those disparities.
That’s a critical element for all communities, but especially for Black fathers.
“It really is a powerful space to connect with other Black men, other folks who are invested in Black men’s health and healing, hear folks share their truth about what the challenges are, but also what our strengths are and process a lot of the different things that we’ve been through together,” Chomilo said.