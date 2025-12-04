Yuen: Has Trump actually ever met a Somali Minnesotan?

Has Donald Trump even met a Somali person?
The president’s remarks about Somali Americans this week were vile and racist. He referred to them as “garbage,” which was an astonishing attempt to dehumanize them. But his comments also rang comically untrue for anyone who’s familiar with the community.
“He called us lazy,” said Hodan Hassan, in disbelief. “I’m sorry — do you want to meet my mother?”
Hassan, a former DFL state legislator from Minneapolis, couldn’t help but laugh. She was reminded of all the times as a kid when her mom roused her out of bed at 6 a.m. on the weekends for no good reason. Most Somali Minnesotans I know are like that — disciplined, with a propensity to hustle. Their participation rate in the labor force is higher than the state average. Trump claimed they “contribute nothing,” “these aren’t people that work” and “they do nothing but bitch.”
That’s absurd. We in Minnesota, home to the nation’s largest Somali population, have a different reality. We’ve seen how Somali Americans have strengthened our communities. They have revitalized our main streets, educated our rambunctious kids, looked after our aging parents and heightened our spice tolerance.
On Wednesday Congressman Tom Emmer erroneously stated that 80% of the crimes in Minnesota and the Twin Cities were committed by local Somalis. While he parrots Trump’s cruel hyperbole, it’s worth noting he once vigorously defended Somali Minnesotans who lived in his district. About a decade ago, Emmer noted that Somali immigrants are “some of the fastest-assimilating populations that we’ve had.”
“When you move to a community, as long as you are here legally, I am very sorry but you don’t get to slam the gate behind you and tell nobody else that they’re welcome,” he said at a town hall meeting where St. Cloud residents pushed to ban Muslims from moving to their city. “That’s not the way this country works.”
The enormous fraud scandals that have since rocked our state, perpetuated by a sliver of the local Somali population, should enrage all of us. But these crimes should not hijack the reputation of the entire community, and people like Emmer know that.