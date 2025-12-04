Yuen: Has Trump actually ever met a Somali Minnesotan?

Hassan, a former DFL state legislator from Minneapolis, couldn’t help but laugh. She was reminded of all the times as a kid when her mom roused her out of bed at 6 a.m. on the weekends for no good reason. Most Somali Minnesotans I know are like that — disciplined, with a propensity to hustle. Their participation rate in the labor force is higher than the state average. Trump claimed they “contribute nothing,” “these aren’t people that work” and “they do nothing but bitch.”