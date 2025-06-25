Minnesota Poll: Congressional Democrats get low marks from suburban voters

More than half of Minnesota voters disapprove of how members of Congress are doing their jobs, and their views are highly polarized along ideological lines, a new poll finds.
Members of Congress from both parties are less popular than Republican President Donald Trump and DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
Congressional Republicans have a 39% approval rating compared to 56% of respondents who disapprove, according to the Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll. Only 33% of respondents reported approving of Democrats compared to 62% who disapprove of the way they’ve handled their jobs.
Tim Leon, 65, of Windom said he approved of Republicans’ efforts in Congress but felt Democrats are “not willing to talk with the other side.”
“I don’t see anybody being perfect in this,” Leon said, “but I ... appreciate what’s being done with the Republicans more than I do with what’s going on with the Democrats.”
Leon said Democrats won’t listen to Republicans.
Barbara Keating, 76, of Mankato said she is far more disappointed in Republicans than Democrats.