Minnesota Poll: Congressional Democrats get low marks from suburban voters

While the poll showed members of Congress are unpopular in Minnesota, Kathryn Pearson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, said the 39% and 33% favorability ratings were actually fairly high. Pearson said Congress can often face favorability ratings as low as the teens, but she said Congress’ popularity could decline even more over U.S. involvement in Iran and conflict over the budget bill. The poll was taken before the Trump administration launched attacks on Iran.