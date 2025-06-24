Minnesota Poll: Donald Trump’s approval rating at 45%, similar to first-term highs

A majority of Minnesotans — 54%— say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s first months in office, according to a new Minnesota Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota poll.
The poll of 800 registered voters, conducted before Trump launched attacks on Iran, found that 45% of Minnesotans approve of the work he’s done during his second term. That equals the highest approval rating he achieved in the Minnesota Poll during his first term.
Since January, Trump has fired thousands of federal workers, implemented sweeping tariffs, slashed federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and conducted nationwide immigration raids.
Poll respondent Beth Fahey of Eagan has never supported Trump because “he epitomizes everything I do not like,” she said, and especially objects to Republicans’ proposed cuts to Medicaid.
“I’m worried about education, about health care and about jobs,” Fahey said. “All the things the middle class, lower middle class people count on. I’m not a rich person, I’m not the 1 percent and that’s the only thing that Republicans’ agenda helps.”
(Scroll to the end of this article for full results for each question. More information about the poll methodology, a demographic breakdown of the sample and a map of the poll regions can be found at startribune.com/methodology.)
Daniel Randa 70, from Cloquet said he was once a Democrat but has voted for Trump since 2016. He says he likely will never vote for Democrats again because he believes they are “so far off the scale.”
“Look what the Democrats did to us, they tried to put us into a socialist country,” Randa said, citing former President Joe Biden’s age as a factor. “Look what they did with the illegals, look what they did with the border, look what he looks like, he couldn’t run this country.”