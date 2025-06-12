News & Politics

Walz to face GOP questions on sanctuary policies at House Oversight Committee

The hearing comes as protests have swelled across the country in response to ICE raids.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 11:00AM
Gov. Tim Walz said the raid was "chaotic" and sparked confusion in a residential area. (Renee Jones Schneider)

Gov. Tim Walz will face off with members of the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee on Thursday morning, who plan to grill him and two other Democratic governors on their states’ sanctuary policies.

His Capitol Hill appearance will mark the first time he’s facing tough questions from Republicans since his run for vice president. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are also testifying.

The Oversight Committee is trying to investigate whether Democratic leaders of cities and states are shielding undocumented immigrants from deportation and carrying out sanctuary policies.

But with no legal definition for sanctuary jurisdictions, the term leaves room for different interpretations. Many cities and counties differ in how they go about cooperating with immigration officials.

“The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement,” the committee’s chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said in a statement before the hearing. “The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable.”

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement that Walz is “happy to work with Congress, but since Minnesota is not a sanctuary state, one can’t help but wonder if this is, perhaps, politically motivated.”

Minneapolis and St. Paul both have policies that shield undocumented people from deportation and have been known to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests.

Authorities recently clashed with protesters following a federal law enforcement raid outside of a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis, which was one of several that were conducted in the Twin Cities in recent weeks. Authorities say the raids were related to human and drug trafficking and money laundering.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security also put Minneapolis and St. Paul and more than a dozen other local jurisdictions across the state on a sanctuary watch list, which could lead to funding cuts to the communities. Landing on the DHS list baffled some local leaders who did not know why they were included.

Republican members of the House committee grilled mayors from Boston, New York and Chicago in March and accused them of standing in the way of Trump’s immigration policies.

That hearing lasted for six hours, and Democrats were careful about using the term “sanctuary” as they defended their states’ policies, the Associated Press reported.

The hearing also comes as protests against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies have spread across the country. The president recently sent the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles in an attempt to diffuse demonstrations sparked by ICE raids.

Top Republicans have criticized Walz for his response to the 2020 George Floyd riots in Minneapolis and are using his delay in sending in the Guard to diffuse the riots as a way to justify Trump’s decision to send them early to Los Angeles.

“In 2020, I was a governor of a neighboring state to Tim Walz and watched him let his city burn,” Homeland Security Secretary and former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday at the White House. “The President and I have talked about this in the past, and he was not going to let that happen to another city and to another community where a bad governor made a bad decision.”

No Minnesota members of Congress sit on the Oversight Committee, but Republican Rep. Pete Stauber said he received permission to question Walz at the hearing. He declined to preview his questions.

It’s unclear if the three other Minnesota congressional Republicans will attend, but Rep. Tom Emmer, a frequent critic of the governor and the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House, has mentioned the hearing on several occasions, even commissioning a video attacking Walz ahead of it.

“If Tim Walz thinks he will be able to defend his abysmal record before Congress, then he’s even more of a buffoon than I thought,” Emmer told Fox News. “I only have one thing to say to Timmy as he heads to Washington this week: GOOD LUCK.”

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig also plans to attend and question Walz. DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar said the Oversight Committee “is more of a circus.”

“So, I can see it being people trying to get their little clips and not trying to actually solve anything on that committee.”

The Oversight Committee meeting will be streamed live starting at 9 a.m. Central Time.

