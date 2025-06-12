Walz to face GOP questions on sanctuary policies at House Oversight Committee

Gov. Tim Walz will face off with members of the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee on Thursday morning, who plan to grill him and two other Democratic governors on their states’ sanctuary policies.
His Capitol Hill appearance will mark the first time he’s facing tough questions from Republicans since his run for vice president. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are also testifying.
The Oversight Committee is trying to investigate whether Democratic leaders of cities and states are shielding undocumented immigrants from deportation and carrying out sanctuary policies.
But with no legal definition for sanctuary jurisdictions, the term leaves room for different interpretations. Many cities and counties differ in how they go about cooperating with immigration officials.
“The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement,” the committee’s chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said in a statement before the hearing. “The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable.”
Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a statement that Walz is “happy to work with Congress, but since Minnesota is not a sanctuary state, one can’t help but wonder if this is, perhaps, politically motivated.”
Minneapolis and St. Paul both have policies that shield undocumented people from deportation and have been known to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests.
Authorities recently clashed with protesters following a federal law enforcement raid outside of a Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis, which was one of several that were conducted in the Twin Cities in recent weeks. Authorities say the raids were related to human and drug trafficking and money laundering.