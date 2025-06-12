Walz to face GOP questions on sanctuary policies at House Oversight Committee

“The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to deport criminal illegal aliens from our nation but reckless sanctuary states like Illinois, Minnesota, and New York are actively seeking to obstruct federal immigration enforcement,” the committee’s chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said in a statement before the hearing. “The governors of these states must explain why they are prioritizing the protection of criminal illegal aliens over the safety of U.S. citizens, and they must be held accountable.”