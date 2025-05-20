Gov. Tim Walz rebuked by Trump administration for comparing immigration agents to Nazi Gestapo

Gov. Tim Walz drew the ire of the Trump administration this week after he likened federal immigration authorities to Hitler’s Gestapo during a commencement speech to Minnesota law school graduates.
Speaking at the University of Minnesota, where a student had recently been detained by ICE agents, Walz said President Donald Trump is trampling on rights, undermining the rule of law and defying due process. He told the U law school graduates they are “graduating into a genuine emergency” and are needed now more than ever.
“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans wearing masks” and shipping people off to “foreign torture dungeons,” Walz said, referring to the deportations being carried out by federal immigration officers.
The DFL governor and former vice presidential nominee said there’s no way to determine whether the people being deported are actually criminals because the Trump administration has not given them a trial: “We’re supposed to just take their word for it.”
“Some would say, ‘boy, this is getting way too political for a commencement address,’” Walz said. “But I would argue I wouldn’t be honoring my oath if I didn’t address this head on.”
The Trump administration quickly fired back after clips of Walz’s commencement address circulated online.
Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said in a statement Tuesday that Walz’s comparison of immigration officers to the Gestapo, the secret police force of Nazi Germany, was “abhorrent, dehumanizing and ignorant.”
“It seems that Mr. Walz prefers violent criminal aliens are released into Minnesota’s communities,” Lyons said. “If the governor doesn’t like the laws, he’s free to advocate that Congress change them, but he should refrain from putting ICE officers in danger by likening them to one of the most appalling groups in history.”