Trump administration puts Minnesota towns and counties on immigration ‘sanctuary’ watch list

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has put 20 Minnesota counties, the state’s two largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the state government on notice that they’re in defiance of federal immigration law.
On Thursday evening, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a nationwide list of municipalities, counties and states they say are obstructing the Trump administration’s pursuit of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.
The document refers to “Sanctuary Jurisdictions” and includes counties in neighboring North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well.
But the litany of Minnesota communities count among the longest in the Upper Midwest. Along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, several metro counties, including Anoka, Carver, Ramsey, Hennepin, and Scott are listed as defying immigration law.
Several out-state counties, particularly those in southwestern Minnesota meat packing towns, such as Watonwan (St. James and Madelia), Lyon (Marshall), Martin (Fairmont), Cottonwood (Windom) and Nobles (Worthington) also made the list.
So too did counties in central Minnesota with large immigrant populations working in slaughterhouses, such as Todd (Long Prairie).
The list stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump nearly a month ago, saying the administration would move to identify state and local officials who “continue to use their authority to violate, obstruct and defy the enforcement of federal immigration law.”
It’s not immediately clear the ramifications of the list, but April’s executive order threatens withholding federal funds. Moreover, should state and local officials not comply with federal law, the document threatens to “pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures.”