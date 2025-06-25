Minnesota Poll: Walz approval slips, voters evenly divided on whether he should seek third term

Gov. Tim Walz’s approval rating has dropped to 49% since his failed run for vice president last year, and about half of Minnesotans say he shouldn’t seek a third term in 2026, according to a new poll.
The results suggest the DFL governor could face headwinds if he runs for a third consecutive term, particularly from voters in greater Minnesota and suburbs outside Hennepin and Ramsey Counties.
A majority of independents also disapprove of Walz’s performance, according to the new Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll, including about half who say he shouldn’t run for re-election.
Walz’s standing at home appears to have taken a hit since his turn on the national stage; a Minnesota Poll conducted last September found 53% of Minnesotans approved of Walz’s performance while 44% disapproved.
Fifty percent of those surveyed in the latest Minnesota Poll disapprove of Walz’s performance as governor, and just 1% are unsure. It’s only the second time Walz’s approval rating has fallen below 50% in the Minnesota Poll.
“I think he’s done harm to the state,” said Gary Bettcher, an 82-year-old Republican from Bloomington. “He makes a fool of himself trying to get on the national scene like he’s a big shot.”
(Scroll to the end of this article for full results for each question. More information about the poll methodology, a demographic breakdown of the sample and a map of the poll regions can be found at startribune.com/methodology.)
Walz hasn’t ruled out another run for national office in 2028, and he’s recently traveled to key states in the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest to give political speeches. He is still weighing whether to run for another term as governor and is expected to announce a decision this summer.