Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he would ‘certainly consider’ running for president in 2028

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz entertained the idea of running for president in 2028 in a new interview with The New Yorker magazine, saying he would “certainly consider that” if he thinks he’s the right candidate for the job.
In an interview with The New Yorker magazine, the second-term DFL governor also accused President Donald Trump of “building an authoritarian government.”
“If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude, we tried you and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that,” Walz said, later adding: “If it would be that I have the skill set, I’ll do it … I’ll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn’t be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me.”
The DFL governor raised his national profile while running for vice president last year, and recent polling showed his approval rating in Minnesota held strong even after the failed campaign. Walz recently ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate and is weighing whether to seek a third consecutive term as governor; he’s said he will decide by this summer.
Asked why he opted against a 2026 run for the Senate, Walz told The New Yorker that “I was in Congress for 12 years, and … when someone asked me if you miss it, I said, ‘I’d rather eat glass.’”
“It’s so frustrating now,” Walz said, lamenting partisan gridlock in Washington. He believes he can have a greater impact as governor in the coming years, saying states are the “last firewall” against the Trump administration.
Walz raised concerns about President Donald Trump appointing loyalists to his cabinet, including fellow Minnesotan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom the governor said has “revolting” views about women. He said he’s worried Trump is “building an authoritarian government” that will defy judicial branch rulings.
“I would argue that the road towards authoritarianism has been paved with people saying, ‘You’re overreacting,’” Walz told The New Yorker. “I don’t think you can underestimate how far he will go. And I think you should assume a worst-case scenario. If I’m wrong, that’s OK, the democracy holds. If I’m right, then we need to be prepared that he’ll continue to make these moves. As governor, my job is to make sure that the firewall is there.”
Walz said the national campaign loss still stings, especially seeing the actions the Trump administration has taken since January.
“It was my job to get this one, and now when I see [possible] Medicaid cuts happening, when I see LGBTQ folks being demonized … that’s what weighs on me personally,” Walz said. “… That’s one I’ll take with me to the grave.”
The governor described his relationship with former Vice President Kamala Harris as “professional” and said he’s only spoken with her a couple times since their loss.
“Maybe she doesn’t want to talk to me,” Walz quipped with a laugh. “My family misses her, I will say that.”
