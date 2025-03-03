Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he would ‘certainly consider’ running for president in 2028

“I would argue that the road towards authoritarianism has been paved with people saying, ‘You’re overreacting,’” Walz told The New Yorker. “I don’t think you can underestimate how far he will go. And I think you should assume a worst-case scenario. If I’m wrong, that’s OK, the democracy holds. If I’m right, then we need to be prepared that he’ll continue to make these moves. As governor, my job is to make sure that the firewall is there.”