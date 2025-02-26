Gov. Tim Walz won't run for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gov. Tim Walz has decided he won’t run for U.S. Senate and will instead continue weighing a third term for governor.
Instead, the Minnesota Democrat will continue weighing a third term as governor.
“He loves his job as Governor and he’s exploring the possibility of another term to continue his work to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids,” his spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in a statement.
Walz’s decision marks the end of his nearly two-week deliberation on a run following Sen. Tina Smith’s surprise retirement announcement, which has created a rare opening in the U.S. Senate that’s likely to bring a real contest to Minnesota for the first time in decades.
So far, his Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is the only official Democrat in the race, but the contest could draw a number of big names Democrats, a short list that includes Reps. Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon.
However, Walz’s team said the governor will not make an endorsement in the primary race.
Walz has yet to say whether he will seek a third term as governor, but his decision to pass on a Senate run could mean the former vice-presidential candidate is closing in on the next big question about his future.
The governor’s decision is likely to open up the field of candidates who may have been waiting on the state’s highest-ranking Democrat to decide what he’d do before announcing their plans.
One Democrat who may have been waiting on Walz is Craig, a moderate Democrat strongly considering a run. She would have had to run in a similar lane as Walz in a primary if they both joined the field.
“The governor and I have a terrific relationship. I respect him tremendously. And, of course, I will take what he decides into consideration before I make a decision,” Craig said this week.
Republicans haven’t won statewide since 2006, but they’re eyeing a comeback and believe Washington could give them a boost.
So far, former NBA player and far right Republican Royce White and retired Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze are in the GOP field.
But a number of other Republicans are weighing bids. The list includes retired sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya; State Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia; Sen. Karin Housley of Stillwater and state Rep. Kristin Robbins.
U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber have passed on runs. As for Minnesota’s two other Republicans in Congress getting in the race: Rep. Michelle Fischbach said this week: “It’s too early,” when asked; and it’s unclear if Rep. Brad Finstad is considering a run.
This is a developing story.
