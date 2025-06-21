U.S. stock market hardens after economic volatility, but some threats remain

U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the first three months of 2025 compared to a year earlier. If GDP contracts again in Q2, it will signal an economic recession. The market is largely ignoring this possibility, which seems strange considering the impact from tariffs and lower corporate spending will likely be greater in April, May and June than it was in the prior quarter. A recession is by no means a worst-case scenario, especially if short-lived, but it would lead asset prices to recalibrate.