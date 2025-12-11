Getting a job is hard for new college grads. It’s even harder without a degree

Cheryl Wilson’s resume is near perfect.
She has worked all her life, notching decades of experience at back-to-back corporate jobs that often tapped her to train new hires.
But after a software company laid her off two years ago, the 64-year-old has struggled to land a new job for the first time in her career.
Because for all her experience, there’s one missing element from Wilson’s resume: a college degree.
The labor market slowed this year as economic uncertainty made employers hesitant to hire. Now, with year-end layoffs in full swing and the latest jobs numbers showing continued sluggishness, jobseekers are facing even more competition.
“At this point in my life, I’m afraid I’m not going to ever get another job,” said Wilson, of Inver Grove Heights. “I know a lot of people are laid off. Everyone is looking for jobs.”
The turnabout from the worker-friendly Great Resignation period a few years ago has hit new college graduates hardest, with their unemployment rate recently outpacing overall unemployment for the first time in decades.
While a recent survey found many Americans don’t believe a college degree is worth the cost, the unemployment rate for college graduates as a whole remains lower than for those without a degree. And as employers tighten up hiring criteria in the loosening labor market, it’s becoming even harder for the roughly 60% of Americans without a degree to land a job.