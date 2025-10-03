Economy

Unemployed Minnesotans face longer job searches as labor market tightens

The number of Minnesotans unemployed for at least six months has nearly doubled since last year.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 11:01AM
Patricia Rodriguez learns about various career opportunities at a job fair at the CareerForce Center on March 6, 2024, in Minneapolis. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rachel Kuzma remembers the moment the email arrived.

After more than a year and hundreds of unsuccessful job applications, yet another rejection — for an entry-level job she was overqualified for — had landed in her inbox. It was too much.

“I haven’t really been applying to jobs since then, especially since the market has gotten even worse,” the 31-year-old Mankato native said. “Why would you keep banging your head against a wall?”

Kuzma, who is living in St. Louis after earning a Ph.D. from Washington University, is among a growing group of Americans who have spent more than six months looking for work.

In Minnesota alone, the number of those in “long-term” unemployment nearly doubled since last year, reaching more than 21,000, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

It’s a symptom of a “no hire, no fire” job market: Economic uncertainty has kept employers from hiring, but the recent memory of struggling to rehire after mass pandemic layoffs has so far prevented large-scale cuts.

“In a nutshell, the story is that it’s a good time to hold on to the job you have,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, “but if you’ve lost a job or you’re looking for your first job, it’s a very difficult environment.”

Recent U.S. jobs reports show a weakening labor market, with employers adding fewer than 30,000 jobs a month during the summer. The federal government shutdown will delay the September report scheduled for release Friday, though a Wednesday report from ADP Research showed the private sector lost 32,000 jobs in September.

“Despite the strong economic growth we saw in the second quarter, this month’s release further validates what we’ve been seeing in the labor market: that U.S. employers have been cautious with hiring,” ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement.

In August, a quarter of unemployed Americans, or 1.9 million people, had been jobless since at least February, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed. That’s 385,000 more than the prior year.

Minnesota’s 3.6% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has edged up but is still lower than the national rate, which reached 4.3% in August after hitting a 50-year low in 2023.

Related Coverage

When unemployment rises, long-term unemployment generally does, too, said Angelina Nguyễn, director of DEED’s labor market information office, in an email.

State unemployment insurance data showed permanent layoff continuing claims are rising in sectors that tend to be higher paying.

“So it’s possible that jobseekers are holding out to find comparable-paying jobs,” Nguyễn wrote.

In August, occupations with the greatest number of permanent layoff continuing claims included management; office and administrative support; and sales.

Nguyễn also noted a recent DEED job counselor survey found jobseekers overall are struggling more than last year, with positions in management, IT and creative fields especially hard to find.

Minneapolis resident Brandon Vasquez, 44, lost his marketing director job around Christmas. After months of applying to multiple jobs a day without success, he joined his family’s construction business at the end of June.

The job market felt tougher this year than it did after a previous layoff in 2023, Vasquez said.

“Every 100 applications I put in, I’d maybe get three to five interviews,” he said of his 2023 search. “This time, I had to put in 100, 120 to get one interview.”

In November, it will be three years since Errol de Jesus’ copywriting job laid her off. She’s freelanced throughout but also relies on county benefits to support herself and her son — especially since projects that came with the diversity, equity and inclusion boom after George Floyd’s murder have evaporated.

The 30-year-old of Brooklyn Park recently retrained to work in IT, choosing a course that offered a laptop and, she thought, an internship.

When that turned out to not to be the case, she again found herself on her own. She’s back on LinkedIn after a hiatus, networking and applying for cybersecurity jobs.

“I didn’t realize how heavy the break between my last full-time job and my potential next one would be,” de Jesus said. “Where does permanence come in?”

about the writer

about the writer

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Economy

See More

Economy

Unemployed Minnesotans face longer job searches as labor market tightens

card image
Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The number of Minnesotans unemployed for at least six months has nearly doubled since last year.

Economy

Minnesota workers, in a tough job market, wonder: Is AI coming for my job?

card image

Business

Nilfisk to close Brooklyn Park plant, lay off 105 workers

card image