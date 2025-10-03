Unemployed Minnesotans face longer job searches as labor market tightens

Rachel Kuzma remembers the moment the email arrived.
After more than a year and hundreds of unsuccessful job applications, yet another rejection — for an entry-level job she was overqualified for — had landed in her inbox. It was too much.
“I haven’t really been applying to jobs since then, especially since the market has gotten even worse,” the 31-year-old Mankato native said. “Why would you keep banging your head against a wall?”
Kuzma, who is living in St. Louis after earning a Ph.D. from Washington University, is among a growing group of Americans who have spent more than six months looking for work.
In Minnesota alone, the number of those in “long-term” unemployment nearly doubled since last year, reaching more than 21,000, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
It’s a symptom of a “no hire, no fire” job market: Economic uncertainty has kept employers from hiring, but the recent memory of struggling to rehire after mass pandemic layoffs has so far prevented large-scale cuts.
“In a nutshell, the story is that it’s a good time to hold on to the job you have,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, “but if you’ve lost a job or you’re looking for your first job, it’s a very difficult environment.”
Recent U.S. jobs reports show a weakening labor market, with employers adding fewer than 30,000 jobs a month during the summer. The federal government shutdown will delay the September report scheduled for release Friday, though a Wednesday report from ADP Research showed the private sector lost 32,000 jobs in September.