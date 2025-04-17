Minnesota job-seekers come up empty, though data shows healthy labor market

It’s been four months and at least 100 job applications since Brandon Vasquez was laid off.
He hasn’t gotten a single interview.
“It’s brutal,” said Vasquez, 44, who lost his marketing director job at a local college just before Christmas.
The Minnesota and U.S. labor markets have stayed healthy in the face of rising economic uncertainty, but job-seekers like Vasquez can see the writing on the wall as anxious companies start cutting positions or opting not to fill open jobs.
Vasquez’s former employer started making cuts last year, he said, because of concerns about possible funding losses under President Donald Trump’s administration.
Since then, the precariousness has only grown.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty with day-to-day changes from the administration, and it’s hard to tell what’s going to be coming next,” Vasquez said, “and I think a lot of it is being reflected in companies and organizations choosing to hire or not hire, or what their next steps might be.”
The Minneapolis resident was one of hundreds of job-seekers who flocked to downtown St. Paul on Tuesday to connect with prospective employers at the People of Color Career Fair. In interviews, multiple attendees said they’d recently experienced a layoff or were preparing for one.