Minnesota’s job market is frozen, showing even employers have economic worries

The percentage of CEOs in a Chief Executive magazine poll who expected the business climate to improve in 2025 dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. Small-business owners, too, reported near record-high uncertainty in the latest National Federation of Independent Business survey. That means less hiring, which in turn “means fewer opportunities for people out of work to get back on the career ladder” and “fewer opportunities for workers to advance up the career ladder by finding a better job on the open market,” per Zhao’s statement.