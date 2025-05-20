Economic disparities persist for Black Minnesotans despite 2020 promises

For all the fear that defined the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kristel Porter had never been less afraid.
Government support, from eviction and foreclosure moratoriums to unemployment and stimulus checks, meant there was a safety net where there hadn’t been before. For the first time, Porter, executive director of the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition in north Minneapolis, wasn’t worried about losing her house.
“There was no fear of being evicted. There was no fear of losing your home. There was no fear of losing your job, because you probably already lost it or you just were on unemployment,” she said.
Then a police officer murdered George Floyd on a Minneapolis street corner, and the world changed yet again. As the outcry spread across the globe, companies pledged to hire more Black workers and created positions focused on diversity. Money flooded Black-run businesses and organizations as corporations, governments and individuals pledged support and to re-examine internal hiring and funding policies for possible inequities. More Black people were able to start businesses, buy homes and make other investments in their own well-being since the pandemic and Floyd’s murder.
“I do think that these last couple years have been the best that I’ve ever seen for Black people in America, economically,” Porter said. “And one thing that we kept saying in our community is, ‘This isn’t going to last forever. This is going to dry up.’”
Five years after Floyd’s death, a national backlash has slammed the brakes on investments aimed at improving deep-seated socioeconomic disparities. Upon taking office, President Donald Trump issued executive orders banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the public and private sectors. And companies in Minnesota and across the country have responded by stepping back their public-facing efforts.
Black community leaders say the backlash hasn’t come as a surprise. Many were already skeptical the promises that followed Floyd’s murder would result in meaningful change.
“Long-term response requires more knowing, more commitment, more patience, deeper relationships with the issues, and I did not necessarily see the commitment to systems change,” said Chanda Smith Baker, founder of the consulting firm Smith Baker. “I think that the history of the country has created a lot of behaviors that are difficult to disrupt.”