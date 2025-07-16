The pandemic gave Minnesota workers power. Now employers are taking it back

The federal government job was hybrid when Sarah Reynolds accepted it, meaning she could live in Hudson, Wis,. and work in St. Paul.
But within months of her landing in the Midwest — Reynolds’ fourth cross-country move for work in less than a decade — the federal government had called its employees to the office.
“This was not what I signed up for,” said Reynolds, 42, who took a buyout amid the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) overhaul of federal agencies. “I had all this flexibility, and it got taken away from me.”
After the work-from-home days of the pandemic and the Great Resignation that followed, power that had shifted to workers has swung back to employers. Gone are the plentiful openings, hiring bonuses and flexible schedules. In their place: fake online postings, recruiters who ghost candidates and return-to-office mandates.
Major Minnesota employers, including the state, 3M, Medtronic, U.S. Bank, General Mills, UnitedHealth Group and Target, are calling at least some workers back to the office. National employers, from the federal government to Walmart, Amazon, JPMorgan and Disney, are doing the same.
“It’s hard to believe that five years ago, people were wondering if we were really ever going to go back to the office,” said Alan Benson, associate professor at the Carlson School of Management.
Coming out of the pandemic, he said, employees and employers seemed to agree that work-from-home was working. Workers were happy with the arrangement, and productivity was high.
More recently, though, executives have started to question success in areas that are harder to measure: acclimating new hires to company culture or coming up with innovative ideas. In other words, “watercooler stuff that you miss out on if you are trying to work hybrid or trying to work remote,” Benson said.