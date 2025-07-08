3M ending ‘Work Your Way’ remote flexibility with four in-office days

3M informed employees in a Monday email they will need to be in the office four days a week starting in September, ending five years of remote flexibility born from the pandemic.
“I believe our ability to engage, collaborate and innovate is stronger in person,” CEO Bill Brown wrote in an email to company leaders this week. “The value of working in the office is that it allows leaders to demonstrate our performance culture and to reinforce priorities and focus areas in real-time, with speed and urgency, throughout the organization.”
The Maplewood-based manufacturer began its “Work Your Way” policy in 2020, allowing office employees to work fully remote. The flexibility lasted longer than hybrid work policies at many other Fortune 500 companies, and 3M boasted it was a “talent differentiator” as recently as spring 2024.
Then the company called senior leaders back to the office three days a week last fall, with other employees encouraged but not required to report in for “collaboration days” on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Brown told managers in an email the Star Tribune obtained that this new change “builds upon the momentum and energy created by the implementation of Collaboration Days and will continue to help … embed 3M excellence” across the company’s global enterprise.
The company said in a statement Tuesday time in the office allows “teams to be present and engage on a personal level both within and outside of meetings.”
3M’s tens of thousands of manufacturing employees worldwide will continue to work in person at factories as they have since the pandemic began. The company will still allow distant remote workers to log in from home.
Brown, whose tenure as CEO began in May 2024, has repeatedly emphasized 3M’s need to boost innovation and launch more new products. Requiring researchers, sales staff and engineers to report to 3M Center in Maplewood is one way he sees that happening.