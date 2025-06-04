More employees at downtown Minneapolis Target HQ given return-to-office mandates

Target Corp. continues to implement return-to-office mandates for swaths of headquarters employees in downtown Minneapolis while refusing to institute a companywide mandate.
Multiple divisions have been notified by managers in recent days and weeks that they’ll be expected to work at the office soon, according to several current Target employees.
The number of days required vary by work group but include several that must be in the office multiple days a week. Start dates also vary by division with some already in regularly while others will be expected to report in person later this month. Other groups have until September before their mandates begin.
Downtown observers and boosters pay close attention to the status of Target’s workforce, for both its visibility and size. At the end of 2024, Target was the second largest downtown employer with 7,100 employees designated as reporting to headquarters.
Target said its corporate policy has not changed. Besides five mandated in-office weeks, the company lets work groups decide if they should work in the office.
“Team members tell us they see the benefit from the in-person connection and collaboration that’s a part of being in the office,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “At this point, individual leaders are empowered to make decisions for their teams based on company guidance as well as what’s best for the role they play in our business.”
Adam Duininck, president of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said parking spot availability and other metrics show that more workers are coming into the office, and he has noticed that Target employees are part of that trend.
“This was the first Monday I felt like it was busy everywhere, from my lunch spot to parking, it felt like people were returning to downtown in full force.”