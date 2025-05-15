Minnesota’s bedrock public companies grasp for control as uncertainty swirls

Businesses always deal with uncertainty, but this year has stretched their capacity for it to new limits.
Tariffs have fueled much of this — their issuance, postponement, increase, reductions and threat of more. The most recent action coming last week with a U.S.-China deal to lower tariffs for 90 days.
Most Minnesota public company executives mentioned trade and economic uncertainty during their latest quarterly calls, with several pulling guidance for the rest of the year. Companies have resorted to more recessionary behavior, focused on controlling costs rather than investing for growth.
“It’s anybody’s crystal ball to what happens if the tariff noise continues for six months, nine months,” said CEO Russ Becker on New Brighton-based APi Group’s earnings call earlier this month.
Simply put, this year’s best-laid plans went out the window.
The decisions made by Minnesota’s business leaders in this moment will influence prices, product availability and job growth — possibly for years to come.
President Donald Trump believes tariffs will help the trade deficit in the long term and bring more manufacturing back to the U.S., justifying the short-term pain.
But the tariff uncertainty is just one layer in the economy’s tenuous moment. Higher interest rates and consumer sentiment lower than during the 2008 recession are also inflaming anxiety.