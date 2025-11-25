More tech upgrades bump Best Buy’s sales, but home purchases still lag

Best Buy is starting to see signs that consumers are ready to trade in electronics they bought during the pandemic. But with economic uncertainty still weighing on shoppers, many are holding out for better deals before upgrading.
The Richfield-based retailer has been waiting for several trends to turn in its favor, including new tech innovations that spur demand and inflation-weary customers willing to spend when needed.
The wins showed up over the summer in computing, gaming and smartphones. Best Buy said Tuesday it posted its second straight quarter of growth from July through September, following several periods of decline, aside from a small holiday-season bump last year.
“For the most part, customer shopping behavior in [the third quarter] did not change materially from the commentary we have shared for the past several quarters,” CEO Corie Barry said on a call with analysts. “Customers remain resilient but deal-focused and attracted to more predictable sales moments.”
With sales up 2.7% for the quarter, the company raised its full-year earnings outlook from a range of $6.15 to $6.30 a share to a range of $6.25 to $6.35.
Best Buy’s stock rose 5% in late morning trading after profits — adjusted for charges related to the sale of its health unit and other one-time costs — were up more than 20%. Net income, though, was down 48%.
Consumers may be offering an early glimpse at a long-awaited replacement cycle, splurging on gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch 2 and upgrading their phones and laptops when they spot a good deal.
It’s the first meaningful lift Best Buy has seen since the wave of tech spending that accompanied the shift to remote work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic.