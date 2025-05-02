Sun Country profits despite industry challenges, slight dip in passengers

Sun Country Airlines flew more empty seats on its scheduled flights as domestic air travel demand dipped across the industry in February and March, with lower-than-expected bookings in the first quarter.
But even with a challenging environment for airlines, the Minneapolis-based leisure carrier is banking on continued profits in the coming months as its bookings show positive signs and the airline scales back some scheduled service to better align with the market.
And with its diversified business model, which relies on cargo and charter flights, the company expects to continue delivering profits as Sun Country transitions to summer service.
In a call with investors Friday, Sun Country reported $36.5 million in profit on $326.6 million in revenue. Revenue came in slightly under Wall Street’s $329.8 million consensus estimate, while earnings per share of 72 cents exceeded analysts’ 71 cent prediction.
The outcome at Sun Country follows some pressures aired by industry competitors, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Last month Delta reported a bumpy first quarter and cut its revenue forecast for the year. American Airlines also slashed its guidance while United Airlines offered two separate outlooks, pointing to uncertainty over travel in 2025.
CEO Jude Bricker acknowledged during Friday’s investor call that Sun Country’s outlook is different compared to some of its peers in the budget class and major U.S. airlines.
“I think if you’re on the East Coast, moving people north, south or [transcontinental], it’s going to be a challenging summer. In the Midwest, where we serve, it looks really good,” Bricker said, pointing to continued strength in Sun Country’s leisure markets.
Weakness in traditional passenger service came as Sun Country increased its total number of departures 4.1% and carried 0.7% more customers compared to the same period in 2024. That led to a diminished efficiency metric in its passenger service.